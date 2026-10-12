Thai Currency Guide: Notes, Coins and What Things Cos

Last Updated on October 12, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Your first Thai currency can be confusing: what do the notes and coins look like, how much cash should you carry, and what will a meal or local ride cost? Thailand uses the baht (฿), and everyday prices vary by city, season, and travel style.

A plate of street food may cost around ฿50 to ฿80, while transport and lodging can take a bigger share of your budget. This guide starts with the notes and coins, then shows what food, lodging, and transport cost in Thailand so you can plan how much cash to keep on hand.

Key Takeaways

Thailand uses the Thai baht (฿), divided into 100 satang. Notes come in ฿20, ฿50, ฿100, ฿500, and ฿1,000 values; the Bank of Thailand’s banknote guide shows current designs.

Coins include ฿1, ฿2, ฿5, and ฿10, plus 25- and 50-satang coins. Keep small change for everyday purchases.

Smaller bills help at markets and street-food stalls, where vendors may not have change for large notes. Foreign-card withdrawals can add costs, so check Thai ATM fees.

Travel costs vary by location and comfort level. Use a baht-to-dollar conversion guide to estimate familiar prices.

Thai Currency Guide: Notes, Coins and What Things Cost

Thailand uses the baht, written as ฿ or THB. One baht equals 100 satang, and you’ll see both notes and coins in everyday transactions.

Thai baht banknotes and coins

Banknotes come in ฿20, ฿50, ฿100, ฿500, and ฿1,000 denominations. Their common colors offer a quick visual cue: ฿20 is green, ฿50 blue, ฿100 red, ฿500 purple, and ฿1,000 brown. Still, check the printed value before paying, especially when you’re handling unfamiliar notes in a hurry.

Polymer versions of the ฿50 and ฿100 notes entered circulation in November 2025. Older paper notes remain valid, so you may encounter both types. The new 50- and 100-baht polymer notes have the same denominations as their paper counterparts.

Coins include ฿1, ฿2, ฿5, and ฿10, as well as 25- and 50-satang pieces. Satang coins are more likely to appear as change in supermarkets than in everyday small purchases, where prices are often rounded to whole baht.

How to check a baht note

The Bank of Thailand recommends three checks: FEEL, LOOK, and TILT. First, feel the note for raised printing around the portrait and denomination. Next, hold it to the light and look for the watermark, security thread, and details that line up across both sides. Finally, tilt it to see whether color-changing or shifting features appear. The exact features vary by note, so use the Bank of Thailand’s banknote security guide for examples.

Color helps you recognize a denomination, but it isn’t a security check on its own. Compare several features when a note looks unfamiliar, and keep smaller bills handy for cash-only purchases.

Where to Exchange Money and How to Avoid Payment Fees

You can exchange cash before your trip or after you arrive in Thailand. Bring a small amount of baht for your first ride or meal, then compare rates at licensed exchange counters and banks. Check the rate you’ll actually receive and any commission; “zero fees” doesn’t guarantee a better deal. For more tips, see where to exchange money in Thailand.

Compare exchange counters and ATM costs

Airport counters are convenient, but exchange only what you need right away if the rate looks unfavorable. In town, compare the posted rates at nearby banks and exchange counters before handing over your cash. Keep your passport handy, as some providers may ask to see it.

ATMs are widely available, but the Thai bank’s fee can vary by machine and card network. Some 2026 schedules report charges of ฿250 or ฿350 per withdrawal; your card issuer may add a foreign-transaction or cash-advance fee. Check the ATM screen before confirming, and cancel if the fee or withdrawal amount isn’t acceptable. Current Thailand ATM fee details can help you compare, while Thai bank and ATM fees explains other possible charges.

Pay in baht when offered a choice

If an ATM or card terminal asks whether to charge you in U.S. dollars or Thai baht, choose Thai baht (THB) and decline the conversion offered by the machine or merchant. That conversion, called dynamic currency conversion, often uses a less favorable rate. Your card network or issuer will handle the conversion instead. You can check an indicative rate with Visa’s currency calculator.

Cards generally work at hotels, malls, supermarkets, and larger restaurants. However, carry baht for markets, street-food stalls, and some local transport, where cash may be the only option. PromptPay QR payments are common, but visitors may not be able to use them without a compatible bank account or supported payment setup.

What common food, transport, and travel budgets cost in Thailand

Thailand’s daily costs depend on where you go and how you like to travel. Street meals and public transit can keep spending low, while tourist areas, private rides, and upscale dining raise the total.

Food prices vary by setting

A basic street-food meal is often among the cheapest ways to eat. At a local Thai restaurant, plan around ฿100-฿200 per meal as a useful estimate. Prices can be higher in busy tourist areas, malls, and upscale restaurants, while market stalls may cost less.

These are planning ranges, not set prices. Portions, location, and season all affect what you’ll pay. For a broader comparison, see this Thailand food-cost guide.

Transport costs depend on your route

Local buses and shared transport can cost less than taxis or private rides, but fares vary by city and journey. In Bangkok, train fares depend on the route and distance; check current BTS and MRT fare details before you set a daily allowance. Intercity trains, buses, flights, and island ferries need separate planning, especially when you travel during busy periods.

Carry small baht notes and coins for market purchases and local rides. When using a taxi or app-based ride, check the fare or confirm the price before setting off.

Use daily budgets as starting points

For a rough daily estimate, allow about US$30-$50 for backpacker travel, US$80-$150 for mid-range travel, and US$250 or more for luxury travel. These ranges can cover lodging, meals, local transport, and activities, but your actual total depends on your accommodation, location, itinerary, and season.

Island stays, paid tours, and private transfers can push costs higher. Check current local prices as you plan, then keep a small buffer for changes or extra expenses. For a more detailed estimate, see Thailand travel costs and daily budget.

How to Carry Baht and Make Cash Easier to Use

A little cash goes a long way in Thailand, especially when you need to pay at a market stall or for a local ride. Carry a mix of small notes and coins for daily purchases, and keep your backup money somewhere separate.

Keep small notes ready for everyday spending

A few ฿20, ฿50, and ฿100 notes are easier to use than a ฿1,000 bill. Street vendors and some transport providers may not have enough change for large notes, particularly early in the day. Keep coins handy for small purchases, too.

Before ordering food or starting a ride, ask whether the provider accepts cards. Larger hotels, malls, and restaurants often take them, but acceptance varies by business. A guide to paying with cash or cards in Thailand offers more detail on where each option may work.

Separate spending money from your backup

Carry only the cash you expect to use that day in your wallet. Store extra baht and a backup card in a separate, secure place, such as a hotel safe. That way, losing your wallet won’t leave you without access to money. These Bangkok cash safety tips also cover ways to keep cash and cards apart.

Thai ATMs charge a local fee per withdrawal, so taking out a larger amount less often may reduce repeated fees. However, check your card’s withdrawal limit and issuer charges, and avoid carrying more cash than you can store safely. Review the fee shown on the ATM screen before confirming.

Check notes and handle them respectfully

After withdrawing or exchanging money, count the notes and check their denominations before leaving the ATM or counter. Keep notes flat and avoid tearing or marking them. Thai banknotes feature the King’s portrait, so handle them respectfully and don’t step on a note that falls.

Frequently Asked Questions

These quick answers cover a few practical details that can make paying in Thailand easier.

Can I use US dollars to pay in Thailand?

The baht is the standard currency for everyday purchases, so don’t assume shops, restaurants, or transport providers will accept U.S. dollars. Pay in baht when possible, and check the latest Thai baht exchange rates before exchanging money.

Should I tip in Thailand?

Tipping isn’t required in every situation, but a small tip may be appreciated when you receive good service. Before adding anything, check the bill for a service charge, since it may already include an extra fee.

What should I do if a banknote is badly damaged?

A shop may refuse a torn or heavily damaged note, so don’t rely on a business to accept it. Ask a bank about exchanging it; the Bank of Thailand explains its process for damaged banknotes, including cases that need further review.

Are satang coins still used?

Yes, 25- and 50-satang coins remain in circulation and may come back as change, especially at supermarkets. However, you may rarely need them for small cash purchases, since many everyday prices are set in whole baht.

How much cash should I carry each day?

Choose an amount that fits your plans, such as meals, local transport, and cash-only purchases, then adjust it based on where you can pay by card. Keep a small reserve separate from your wallet, and avoid relying on one fixed daily amount because spending and card acceptance vary.