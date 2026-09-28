Nene Royal Arrives in Phuket to a Heroes Welcome

Last Updated on September 28, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

PHUKET – After capturing hearts worldwide, 16-year-old rock sensation Nene Royal is finally back home in Thailand. The recently crowned America’s Got Talent 2026 winner arrived in Phuket on Sunday morning.

A massive crowd of supporters gave her a highly anticipated hero’s welcome at the airport. This incredible victory marks a huge historical milestone for the country and her hometown.

The talented teenager, whose real name is Rattikarn “Praew” Amloy, traveled alongside her proud family. Members of her rock band, Ozone, also joined the exciting homecoming journey from the United States.

They safely touched down on Cathay Pacific flight CX771 at exactly 10:50 a.m. local time. The tired but happy group stepped into the terminal ready to celebrate this musical achievement.

Key Takeaways

America’s Got Talent 2026 champion Nene Royal returned to her hometown in Phuket on Sunday.

The 16-year-old Thai rocker landed at 10:50 a.m. alongside her family and Ozone bandmates.

A massive evening parade was carefully planned to celebrate her historic reality television victory in Thailand.

A Hero’s Welcome at Phuket Airport

Excitement completely filled the air as the young musical star finally stepped off the airplane. Relatives, corporate sponsors, and high-ranking local officials gathered eagerly in the busy airport arrivals hall. They brought bright flowers and colorful signs to congratulate her on the historic television victory. According to recent news reports, Nene is the first Thai national to ever win the hit show.

Dedicated fans cheered loudly as the teenage guitarist smiled and waved to the supportive crowd. Her blisteringly fast guitar solos and powerful rock ballads captured millions of hearts around the world. Now, her local community is making sure she feels the incredible love back at home. The entire southern tourist island of Phuket is incredibly proud of her international musical success.

Evening Parade Planned for the Rock Star

The exciting homecoming celebration certainly does not stop at the busy airport terminal doors. Local organizers have carefully planned a vibrant evening parade through the historic streets of Phuket. This special community event will allow more fans to see their hometown hero in person. Music lovers from across the island are expected to enthusiastically line the designated parade route.

Furthermore, Nene’s incredible journey from a self-taught local musician to a global superstar is truly inspiring. She started playing guitar around age six by simply watching online video tutorials at home. She currently studies at Kajonkiet International School, where teachers recently hosted a massive watch party. Consequently, everyone at her beloved school considers her a remarkable role model for younger music students.

What’s Next for Nene Royal?

Winning the massive one-million-dollar prize on America’s Got Talent completely changes everything for the teenager. However, she remains incredibly humble and completely dedicated to her lifelong passion for rock music.

The talented young artist is currently working hard on her debut studio EP with Enya Music. She also plans to continue playing fun weekend gigs with her local bands in Thailand.

Ultimately, Thailand’s growing music scene will undoubtedly benefit from her sudden and massive global fame. Local musicians hope her recent television victory encourages more public support for talented young Thai artists.

For now, Nene Royal simply gets to enjoy a well-deserved celebration with her biggest supporters. Phuket will surely remember this historic and joyful homecoming weekend for many years to come.

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