Bangkok Imposes Work From Home for IMF Week

Last Updated on October 12, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – The Bangkok City Administration has officially activated sweeping work-from-home measures today as the city braces for severe traffic congestion. The Thai capital is hosting the 2026 IMF and World Bank Group Annual Meetings, bringing roughly 18,000 global delegates to the metropolis.

Local authorities are urging all residents to plan their journeys carefully and avoid key downtown routes. The influx of motorcades and high-level officials is expected to create significant delays throughout the entire week.

To ease the strain on the city’s road networks, government agencies are leading the way with a modified work schedule. Officials hope that keeping thousands of commuters at home will prevent total gridlock in central business districts.

Private companies are also being strongly encouraged to adopt similar flexible working arrangements for their staff. Navigating the streets will require extra patience over the next few days.

Key Takeaways

Government staff shift to WFH: Civil servants will work remotely on October 12, 14, and 15 to reduce commuter volume.

Civil servants will work remotely on October 12, 14, and 15 to reduce commuter volume. Special holidays declared: October 13 is a national holiday, and October 16 is a special day off for government and banks.

October 13 is a national holiday, and October 16 is a special day off for government and banks. Major roads affected: Motorists face heavy delays near the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center and surrounding downtown areas.

The newly implemented schedule creates a highly unusual work week for the capital. Government employees are working from home on October 12, 14, and 15 to minimize disruption. Tomorrow, October 13, is already a national public holiday honoring King Rama IX. To bridge the gap, Friday, October 16, has been designated as a special public holiday specifically for Bangkok.

Financial institutions and banks across Bangkok will also close their doors on both Tuesday and Friday. However, essential services like hospitals and police stations will continue operating at full capacity to serve the public. The Stock Exchange of Thailand will remain open on the WFH days, only closing for the two official holidays. Residents needing banking services are advised to plan their errands well in advance.

This massive logistical effort centers around the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, the main venue for the summit. Security is incredibly tight, with law enforcement working around the clock to secure the area.

Police Identify Key Areas to Avoid

Police have warned that road closures and security checkpoints could change rapidly depending on the movement of global leaders. Keeping the streets clear is a top priority for city officials managing the event.

To help locals navigate the chaos, Bangkok police name 5 routes to avoid during the busy summit week. The primary bottlenecks include long stretches of Ratchadaphisek Road and Rama IV Road.

Furthermore, the popular Sukhumvit areas of Nana, Asok, and Phrom Phong are expected to see heavy congestion. This is largely because many senior delegates are staying at luxury hotels scattered along these bustling corridors.

Drivers should also anticipate major disruptions on routes connecting Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports to central Bangkok. VIP motorcades will require rolling roadblocks, bringing regular highway traffic to a sudden halt.

Commuters who cannot work from home should rely heavily on the city’s train networks to bypass the street-level gridlock. A little extra planning will go a long way in surviving this historic, yet disruptive, week in the capital.

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