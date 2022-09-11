Mid-Autumn Festival Statement By The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau

(CTN News) – Mid-Autumn Festival is Known by many different names around the world, the Mid-Autumn Festival is second only to the Chinese New Year as the most celebrated cultural tradition in Southeast Asia.

This is the Mid-Autumn Festival!

It is traditionally celebrated by releasing lanterns into the air, representing the spreading of the autumn season.

In the Chinese lunar calendar, it is celebrated on the 15th day of the 8th month, when the moon is at its peak, brightest, and largest.

In China, Cambodia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and other Southeast Asian countries, the festival celebrates gratitude, community, and rice harvests.

Thousands of years ago, the Mid-Autumn Festival was centered on the story of Hou Yi and Chang’e, a moon goddess who sought refuge in the moon.

During this time of year, Chinese families traditionally eat mooncakes filled with sweet bean, egg yolk, meat or lotus seed paste. Japanese people eat dango (traditional Japanese dumplings) during the full moon.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival, Justin Trudeau released a statement:

“Tonight, we join Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Japanese communities around the world to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, celebrated by Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Japanese communities in Canada and around the world.

The Mid-Autumn Festival has been celebrated for centuries in Asia, during the full, bright moon of the eighth lunar month, when the moon is at its most full and brightest. It has been celebrated for centuries throughout Asia on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month.

Under the full moon, members of these communities will gather with their loved ones to light colorful lanterns, to share mooncakes, and to exchange gifts and wishes.

This will be a special occasion. There is also an appropriate reason to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival: it is a time to celebrate the importance of family, to give thanks for the successes of the past year, and to look forward to the year ahead with optimism.

“Today, we celebrate the diversity that makes up Canada and we reflect on the importance of that diversity. In their efforts to improve life better for their communities, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Japanese Canadians are guided by their shared values of respect, generosity, and caring for others.

It is an opportunity for our communities to come together and discover the traditions that make our communities more rich and diverse as a result of this event.

Sophie and I would like to wish everyone celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival a very happy Mid-Autumn Festival on behalf of our family.”

