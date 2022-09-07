Red Table Talk, Jennette McCurdy Isn’t Ready To Forgive Her Mother’s Abuse

(CTN News) – In her debut appearance on “Red Table Talk,” Jennette McCurdy shared a disturbing email from her abusive late mother, Debbie McCurdy. During a Facebook Watch episode about her memoir.

Jennette McCurdy reads a disturbing email from an abusive late mom on “Red Table Talk,”

“I’m Glad My Mom Died,” the actress, 30, read the message aloud to Adrienne Banfield Norris, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Willow Smith.

A book excerpt includes Debbie’s email, in which she said, “I am so disappointed in you.”

Jennette on Red Table Talk read in People’s sneak peek of the upcoming episode, “You used to be my adorable baby angel, but now you are nothing more than a doll… a slut, a floozy, all used up,” her mom said in “all caps.”

Debbie called the “iCarly” alum a “hideous ogre of a man” and accused him of “rubbing his disgusting hairy stomach” on a “website called TMZ.”

Debbie wrote, “You look pudgier, too, after calling Jennette a “conniving, evil, liar.”. There is no doubt that you are eating your guilt. Imagining you with his ding-dong inside you makes me sick. That’s sick! You are better than this.” I raised you better than that.”

Debbie wondered where her “cute little girl” had gone, adding, “Where did she leave and who is this monster that has replaced her?” What a horrible monster you have become. When I told your brothers about you, they disowned you just as I do. “We don’t want anything to do with you.

As a final note, the email concluded, “PS. Please send us money for a new refrigerator; ours is broken.”

As Smith, 21, said, “Wow,” McCurdy laughed at the message’s closing.

“The P.S. gets me,” the “Sam & Cat” alum said.

The mother-daughter pair were estranged by the time Debbie died in 2013. Seven years later, the former Nickelodeon star performed her one-woman show, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” in Los Angeles and New York.

In Red Table Talk interviews promoting her book of the same name, which was published in August, McCurdy spoke candidly about the eating disorders she struggled with as her mom weighed her, measured her thighs and counted her calories.

“Grief for me toward my mom used to be really complicated,” the singer said on “Good Morning America” last month, explaining that writing the book played a huge role in her “healing” journey.

“I felt like she didn’t deserve my tears and my sadness since she was abusive, but it simplified in a really relieving way and now feels like I’m able to just miss her,” she said.

McCurdy’s “Red Table Talk” episode premieres Wednesday.

McCurdy laughed at the closing of the message as Smith, 21, said, “Wow.”

It’s the P.S. that catches my attention,” said the “Sam & Cat” alum.

When Debbie died in 2013, the mother-daughter pair were estranged. In Los Angeles and New York, she performed her one-woman show, “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” seven years later.

McCurdy talked candidly about her eating disorders as her mom weighed her, measured her thighs, and counted her calories as she promoted her book of the same name.

According to the singer, writing the book played a large role in her “healing journey” towards her mother. “Grief for me toward my mom used to be really complicated,” she explained on “Good Morning America.”

Since she had been abusive, I felt like my tears and my sadness weren’t justified, but now I can just miss her without feeling guilty,” she said.

A new episode of McCurdy’s “Red Table Talk” will premiere on Wednesday.

People Also Read:

Matt Gaetz Says, Women Who ‘Look Like A Thumb’ Don’t Think About Getting Pregnant

Solar Panels from China vs the US: What are the Differences?

What Are The Most Beautiful Forests in Europe To Hike in?