Tips For Turning Your Patio Porch Or Deck Into an Outdoor Oasis

If you love spending time outside, consider converting your patio into an outdoor oasis. These tips will help you create a comfortable, relaxing spot to spend time with friends and family.

Incorporate furniture that invites conversation and relaxation, and add personality and ambiance by using coordinating outdoor pillows, rugs, and cushions. To create an outdoor oasis that will feel just as inviting indoors as it does outside, consider installing a water feature or a fire.

Go For All Weather Outdoor Furniture

To make the most of your outdoor space, you should purchase all-weather outdoor furniture. Many outdoor furniture manufacturers offer all-weather options.

Choose all-weather cushions and chairs to protect the wooden furniture from the elements. If your deck or patio is not covered, consider installing tile. These patio tiles are not only attractive, but also functional. They make the space feel warm and cozy.

If you live in an area that experiences rainy and wet weather, invest in high-quality furniture. If you live in a warm, sunny climate, consider teak.

For outdoor seating cushions, consider using all-weather materials, such as Sunbrella fabric, denim or canvas. For a more modern look, you can also opt for aluminum patio furniture with charming cafe-style embellishments.

Set The Mood With An Outdoor Rug

A charcoal outdoor rug can tie the room together while flanked by a sofa set and a wood fire pit. A handwoven rug, which meets Fair Trade standards, is both reversible and easy on the eyes. A dark color anchors an outdoor area while a flat weave provides a smooth surface and can stand up to heavy foot traffic.

Picking the right outdoor rug can also help set the mood by adding softness to your patio. It will also serve as a place to wipe your feet.

Depending on your space, you can also use a high-pile rug. A 8×10 rug can create a soft and comfortable area for guests. Smaller 5×7 outdoor floor mats can provide an extra layer of comfort and style.

Picking the right outdoor rug

Take Design Cues From Your Surroundings

Your outdoor space can benefit from a mix of visual interest from landscaping and furnishings to lighting and artwork.

Make your design decisions based on the layout and landscape of your yard. If you have a pool, consider installing a fire feature, which can provide warmth and ambience after sundown. Water features can soothe the senses and add a relaxing element. Incorporate plants that will thrive in your area’s climate.

Consider your surroundings and your personal style when planning your outdoor space. Choose a theme that reflects your personality and style.

For example, a Japanese-themed outdoor space would be a relaxing escape, complete with a bamboo fence, a soothing color palette, and a trickling fountain.

For a more rustic, English-country theme, you can choose a seating area covered with weathered wood and a cobblestone fire pit. Alternatively, you can go with a cottage garden theme, and decorate a balcony or patio with climbing foliage.

Maximize Outdoor Space For Seating

If your outdoor space is narrow, it can be tricky to create seating areas. One solution is to divide it into two, with a love seat on one end and two chairs on the other.

This will create two seating areas, one for private reading and another for more socializing. The added benefit is that your guests will have more space to move around and enjoy the outdoors.

Using outdoor space effectively is just as important as the design. Think about how your family uses the space. If you entertain on a regular basis, consider adding a dining room or outdoor reading nook.

If you want to relax in the evening, consider setting up a sofa and chairs in a nook next to a fire pit. You’ll be glad you did. A few pieces of outdoor furniture will make the space feel more cozy, too. Also, a comfy rug can add as a napping spot for you. In the evening, you can take small 10 minutes naps on your rugs to wear off your tiredness.

Get Creative With Plants And Lights

If you’d like to make your patio porch or deck an outdoor oasis, you can get creative with plants and lighting. Plants provide natural privacy and light the way to a shady nook, while lights add ambiance and reminisce of a favorite vacation destination.

To make your outdoor oasis truly special, include a fountain. There are many types and price ranges of twinkling lights to suit your tastes. Decorative planters also provide support for lights.

After choosing your patio furniture, you can incorporate a patterned rug to tie everything together. Adding decorative throw pillows to outdoor seating adds color and a personal touch. If you’re using hard chairs, consider seat cushions to add comfort to them.

Adding a water feature or some sheer curtains can help with privacy. Adding a ceiling fan is also a good idea for circulation.

Conclusion

Patio, porch, and deck designs can be customized to fit anyone’s needs and wants. There are many different types of materials that can be used to create a patio, porch, or deck. Patios, porches, and decks can provide additional living space for your home. Adding a patio, porch, or deck can increase the value of your home.

Related CTN News: