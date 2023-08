Xbox Game Pass Games For August 2023: New Additions And Departures

(CTN NEWS) – We have created a useful guide to help those who struggle to stay updated with the ever-changing lineup of games on Xbox Game Pass.

This guide offers a comprehensive overview of the games that will be added to and removed from Xbox Game Pass during the month of August.

By referring to this guide, you can stay informed about the upcoming titles as well as those that will no longer be available on the service.

With our convenient overview, you can easily keep track of the latest developments and make the most out of your Xbox Game Pass subscription.

There is also Xbox Cloud Gaming, a separate PC subscription called PC Game Pass, and Game Pass for consoles.

Despite the fact that many games will be available on all three platforms, this page solely includes Xbox Game Pass titles on Xbox systems.

All three services, Gold membership, and access to EA Play games are available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Xbox Game Pass August 2023 Games

Date Game Platform August 1 Celeste Console, PC, Cloud August 3 A Short Hike Console, PC, Cloud August 8 Broforce Forever Console, PC, Cloud August 9 Airborne Kingdom Console, PC, Cloud August 10 Limbo Console, PC, Cloud August 15 Everspace 2 Xbox Series X, Series S, Cloud

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in August

Death Stranding (PC)

Edge of Eternity (Cloud, console, and PC)

Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, console, and PC)

Total War: Warhammer III (PC)

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Exciting Lineup: PlayStation Plus Free Games Unveiled For August 2023

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 1st August, 2023

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 31st July, 2023