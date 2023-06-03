PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced For June 2023

PlayStation Plus Free Games – Owners of a PS5 or PS4 who sign up for one of Sony’s PlayStation Plus levels have access to a wide range of free games each month for download and play.

The online gaming service PS Plus from PlayStation offers access to multiplayer gaming along with other perks including discounts on numerous digital goods.

It is available on three tiers, each of which offers benefits that are progressively more amazing, such as access to a sizable library of both contemporary and vintage games.

dditionally, the PlayStation Plus Collection offers 19 classic PS4 games to PlayStation 5 customers for use on their next-generation system.

The monthly cost of a PS Plus Essential subscription is £6.99, $9.99, or €8.99. For a little bit more money, PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers offer other services. You get access to the free games below across all three.

PlayStation Plus Free Games For June 2023

The titles listed below are those that PS Plus subscribers can download for free starting on June 6, 2023.

On Every Console

All PlayStation console owners have access to these games, which can be downloaded and played on a PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, or PS5 Digital Edition.

NBA 2K23 (PS5, PS4)

Available June 6 to July 3

It’s not a bad idea to start playing NBA 2K23 now that the NBA Finals are approaching. NBA 2K23 included new, really unique game modes and features in addition to some good updates to the on-court gameplay.

Most significantly, with 15 classic playable moments, The Jordan Challenge allows basketball fans to journey through Michael Jordan’s illustrious career.

With MyNBA Eras, you can also alter basketball history. NBA 2K23 on the PS5 and PS4 will be available for purchase.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PS5, PS4)

Available June 6 to July 3

Jurassic World Evolution 2 gives you the chance to prove to yourself that you could manage these genetically altered dinosaurs much better than you could when watching the Jurassic World films.

This management simulation lets you establish your own dinosaur park and is set after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

A narrative mode starring Jeff Goldblum, a sandbox mode, and a challenge mode that will put your management abilities to the test are just a few of the different options that are offered.

Trek to Yomi (PS5, PS4)

Available June 6 to July 3

A side-scrolling action game called Trek to Yomi was created in the image of a Kurosawa movie. You take on the role of a samurai in Edo-era Japan.

Trek to Yomi is a wonderful game, as expected. Trek to Yomi is a quick game that’s enjoyable to play on a wet day, even when the battle becomes repetitive.