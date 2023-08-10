What Kind of Gambling Is Popular in Thailand?

Sparkling waters brushing white sands. Incredible temples with magnificent architecture. Mouth-watering cuisine. These are all things that Thailand is known for. With all these amazing experiences, there is no doubt why the country is listed as one of the top 25 countries to live in.

But among the many activities the locals enjoy, some aren’t allowed. One of these is gambling. While Thailand has no legal casinos and very few ways people can gamble, that doesn’t mean gambling isn’t incredibly popular.

In fact, there are various games that Thai people love to place wagers on, but they are mostly played under the radar or just amongst family and friends.

Catch-22

The only forms of gambling allowed in the country are the state-run lottery, horse betting (in Bangkok, the capital), and Muay Thai betting (in select locations).

The prohibition on gambling is nothing new. It has been outlawed since the Gambling Act of 1935 came into effect. After Chinese immigrants helped spur an ever-growing casino industry—which led to bankruptcy for many locals and increased crime, the government clamped down on all gambling.

Following an increase of players registering to play online with casinos outside of Thailand in 2020, the government clamped down again by actively blocking websites being accessed from within the country.

Since then, players on any of the 1,430 islands that make up the nation have been unable to access any form of online gambling easily. However, just like other forms of gambling, people still manage to find clever workarounds.

Black-Market Gambling

It is estimated that the online gambling industry in Thailand is valued at an average of $10 billion per year. That is an extensive revenue considering doing so is illegal, but it highlights how many players in the country are circumventing the law to enjoy the activity.

There are also many illegal brick-and-mortar casinos operating illegally throughout the country. Many can be found in Bangkok within office complexes and high-rise apartments. Although they are hidden and stay under the radar, those with the right connections can still find them.

In recent years, the government has considered legalizing gambling and allowing casinos to be built in the country to curb the growth of the illegal market. However, nothing concrete has come from this, and, for now, it remains illegal.

That said, let’s move on to the country’s most popular forms of gambling.

Baccarat (Baccara)

Baccarat is one of the most widely played casino card games worldwide. It is a simple game that doesn’t require much knowledge before you can start playing and can generally be picked up in just a few rounds.

The origins of the game are disputed. Some say the game is relatively new and was only first played in the 19th century. However, the more common (and agreed upon) belief is that Italian soldiers played it before the end of the 15th century.

Whatever version of history is correct, there’s no denying the game is a classic. The game has three main versions: punto banco, baccarat chemin de fer, and baccarat banque. The most common and widely enjoyed is punto banco—more commonly going only by the primary name of baccarat.

The game works by dealing the player and dealer two cards. Depending on whether or not the initial hand totals more than five, a third card is dealt. Whoever has the cards closest to the number nine is declared the winner, although it is possible to have a tie. Thai people love the simplicity of the game, and it can be found in almost any illegal casino in the country.

Sports Betting

Sports betting (excluding betting on horse racing events) is a popular activity in many countries. In some countries like India and the UK, it is the number-one way that gamblers test their luck. This is no different in Thailand.

In a nutshell, sports betting involves players placing wagers on the results of an upcoming sporting event. In some cases, live betting allows these bets to be placed while the game is happening—leading to even more thrills.

Each bet has different odds, and various sports have unique bets that can be placed on them. In Thailand, football betting is the most common, with many locals trying to predict the outcomes of international matches and betting using online sportsbooks located outside the country.

Some betting is allowable for those who prefer to do things above board. In Bangkok, players can legally place wagers on horse-racing events. The government heavily monitors these wagers, and they can only be placed officially at authorized bookmakers—although illegal ones also let locals try their luck.

The only other type of bet that can legally be placed is on Muay Thai (also known as Thai boxing). This version of the contact sport can be bet on in select locations throughout the country. Almost all these locations are within Bangkok and are also heavily regulated by the government.

Slots

Online casinos are generally known for having expansive libraries of incredible slot games. Any casino with a market-leading brand such as NetEnt supplying games is guaranteed to attract many players to try to take on the odds and hit the jackpot.

In Thailand, this is no different despite the legal status of such sites. Most players prefer slots for various reasons, including that slots are cheaper to play. Thus, they can be enjoyed for longer periods than other types of gambling.

Other reasons are that they are fast-paced and action-packed (especially if you think about the bonuses some games offer), and there are an almost endless number of different games.

There are slots hosted in many illegal casinos in Thailand, and online casinos that allow players from the country also have extensive libraries of games for players to choose from.

Conclusion

While sports like cockfighting, bullfighting (or Corrida), and even snooker (or pool) are also widely enjoyed by Thai residents, they tend to attract fewer bets than the options above. In fact, the options above are so popular with the locals that they are known to travel to neighboring countries just to access them.

Thanks to the convenient location of casinos close to the Thailand border in Laos and Cambodia, many Thai gamblers make the trip to visit these countries to gamble. The games mentioned above are at the top of their list of ways to play when visiting.