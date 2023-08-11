Exciting New Lineup: PlayStation Plus Unveils New Games In August 2023 Catalog

(CTN NEWS) – Sony has unveiled an array of fresh games set to enrich the offerings available to members of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium for the month of August 2023.

The selection encompasses a total of 14 standard games, catering to both Extra and Premium tiers, along with a separate assortment of Classic category games reserved exclusively for Premium members.

Additionally, an infusion of 3 additional games is scheduled to join the lineup on August 15, 2023.

PlayStation Plus New Free Games For August Catalog 2023

Classic Catalog Category New Games

Ape Escape: On the Loose (PS5, PS4) MediEvil: Resurrection (PS5, PS4) Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice (PS5, PS4)

MORE IN: PlayStation Plus Free Games