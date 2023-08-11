Connect with us

Exciting New Lineup: PlayStation Plus Unveils New Games In August 2023 Catalog
Exciting New Lineup: PlayStation Plus Unveils New Games In August 2023 Catalog

6 seconds ago

PlayStation Plus Free Games –

(CTN NEWS) – Sony has unveiled an array of fresh games set to enrich the offerings available to members of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium for the month of August 2023.

The selection encompasses a total of 14 standard games, catering to both Extra and Premium tiers, along with a separate assortment of Classic category games reserved exclusively for Premium members.

Additionally, an infusion of 3 additional games is scheduled to join the lineup on August 15, 2023.

PlayStation Plus New Free Games For August Catalog 2023

  1. Cursed to Golf  (PS5PS4)
  2. Destiny 2 : The Witch Queen  (PS5, PS4 ) 
  3. Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed  (PS5, PS4 ) 
  4. Dreams  (PS4) 
  5. Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale  Adventures (PS5, PS4  ) 
  6. Lawn Mowing Simulator : Landmark Edition  (PS5, PS4) 
  7. Lost Judgment  (PS5, PS4) 
  8. Midnight Fight Express  (PS4) 
  9. Moving Out 2  (PS5, PS4) 
  10. PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night  (PS5, PS4) 
  11. Sea of ​​Stars  (PS5, PS4) 
  12. Source of Madness  (PS5, PS4) 
  13. Spellforce III Reforced  (PS4) 
  14. Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition  (PS4) 

Classic Catalog Category New Games

  1. Ape Escape: On the Loose  (PS5, PS4) 
  2. MediEvil: Resurrection  (PS5, PS4)
  3. Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice  (PS5, PS4)

