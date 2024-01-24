Connect with us

Published

6 days ago

on

The Best Online Soccer Betting Bonuses Explained

What’s the first thing you notice when you visit an online betting site? It’s almost always the welcome bonus. Bookmakers use it to catch your eye and convince you to try their betting platform.

But those are not the only sports betting bonuses you’ll encounter. Let’s shed some light on their perks and pitfalls.

Welcome bonuses

As their name suggests, welcome bonuses are the first bonuses you’ll get when joining an online bookmaker. These bonuses can come in many forms:

  • Deposit matches (when the bookmaker gives you a percentage of the amount you deposited as bonus funds)
  • Risk-free bets (when your first bets are reimbursed as bonus funds if you lose them)
  • Free bets (more on these later)

Notice a pattern? You don’t get actual money you can withdraw – you get bonus funds that you’ll need to play through several times before turning them into actual money. Make sure to check the bookmaker’s terms and conditions for details.

The senior Editor at onlinegamblingsa.co.za, Patrick Meyer, added, “Players must approach these bonuses with caution and understanding. The fine print, including playthrough requirements and restrictions on bet types or odds, can significantly impact the real value of these bonuses. Bettors need to read and understand the terms before participating.”

Free bets

Free bets are a common bonus available at most bookmakers. These are some of the most straightforward betting bonuses you can redeem. Here’s how they work:

  • You get a free bet worth a certain amount
  • The bookmaker can have requirements for how you can use it:
    • On certain events
    • At certain minimum odds
    • On a single bet
  • You place a bet using the free bet (or the free bet plus a certain amount of your funds)
  • If the bet wins, the amount you got as a free bet is deducted from the total winnings, leaving you with the net wins

Free bets usually don’t have playthrough requirements, but always check the bookmaker’s bonus terms to make sure.

Cashback offers

Cashbacks are similar to the risk-free bets we mentioned above. In short, the bookmaker can reimburse part of the amount you lose in a certain time. Cashbacks are rarely actual cash – usually, you get bonus funds with usage and playthrough requirements.

Boosted odds

Bookmakers can also offer boosted odds on certain markets of certain events. These are usually part of larger marketing campaigns and are only usable in certain conditions – for example, they can be tied to a deposit or a bet of a specific amount and sometimes to rather unlikely events like an upset or a hat trick scored by a player.

As usual, check the applicable terms and conditions before using them.

Accumulator bonuses

Finally, here’s a bonus that some bookmakers use to encourage risk-taking: bonuses on accumulators. The longer your accumulator, the bigger the bonus you receive.

This sounds great until you consider that the longer your accumulator, the higher the risk of it losing. So, predict the matches’ outcomes accurately before venturing into this direction.

From welcome bonuses to boosted odds, bookmakers offer punters a variety of bonuses. Whichever your chosen bookie might offer, it’s always important that you read any applicable terms and conditions to fully understand what you’re getting and what they expect in return.

And whatever bonus you claim, make sure you use it responsibly!

