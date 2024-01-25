‘Enshrouded’ Launches In Early Access On PC

(CTN News) – If you have ever wanted to play a new enshrouded action role-playing game with a group of your friends, or if you would like to try something new, then you might want to consider this.

A new early access title from Keen Games, titled Enshrouded, looks really impressive as it approaches its release date – and the team has already confirmed that the title will be released for Xbox One Series X|S in the future in addition to PC.

As a co-op survival game set in a vast world, Enshrouded has been one of Steam’s most wished for games on its wishlist, allowing players to “enter a vast world, fight punishing bosses, build grand halls, and forge your own path” in a vast universe.

As of right now, there is no specific release date announced by the team for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions at this time, even though the team states that they will be released “later.”

It has been announced that the Steam Early Access version of Enshrouded is launching today in the US, and below you’ll be able to take a look at the trailer for the game’s announcement.

In this post, we will also be dropping some screenshots of the early access version of Enshrouded that you can check out.

Is enshrouded coming to Xbox?

Enshrouded is a co-op survival action RPG for up to 16 players, available in Early Access on Steam and GeForce Now! The game will later also be available on PS5 and Xbox S|X. An error occurred while retrieving sharing information. Please try again later.

