Tekken 8 Free Play Ahead Of Release On PlayStation, Steam, And Xbox

Tekken 8 – The past two weeks have been busy ones for the gaming industry.

We’ve already seen some amazing announcements from the Xbox Showcase, PlayStation Showcase, and Summer Game Fest, and today’s Ubisoft Forward is more to come.

But despite all of this, Tekken 8 has curiously remained unmentioned.

Tekken 8 Release Date

The release date for Tekken 8, which was developed by Bandai Namco Studios and Arika, has not yet been announced.

According to several predictions, the game will launch on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S in late 2023 or early 2024.

We are aware that the game is progressing well, though. James from GAMINGbible had the chance to play the game in March and wrote that he “had a blast” doing so.

He remarked, “The combat is endlessly entertaining, from basic assaults to spectacular manoeuvres. There were many times when I held my breath as I awaited the outcome of my contest with my rival.

But did you know that as early as next month, you can play Tekken 8 for yourself?”

It’s really simple to participate in the upcoming Tekken 8 early beta play tests, according to Bandai Namco.

PlayStation 5 Network Test

The PlayStation 5 closed network test is scheduled to run from July 21 at 10 a.m. CEST to July 24 at 9 a.m. CEST, with a brief maintenance window from July 21 at 10 p.m. to July 22 at 1 a.m.

The test is available for Xbox and Steam users from July 28 at 10 a.m. CEST through July 31 at 9 a.m. CEST; however, PlayStation 5 players can also participate in this second session.

Tekken 8 Registration

On July 29, maintenance will take place from 10 am to 1 pm.

You can visit the test’s designated sign-up website to participate. You only need to provide a few data there, and Bandai Namco will contact you if you are chosen to participate.

Since registration is now available and participation is determined on a first-come, first served basis, I would not hesitate if you wanted to participate.

In addition to providing players with a high-end gaming experience, the playtestTe will “assess the network’s quality as well as our new battle system and tactics; aerial combos; new gen graphics; and destructive and interactive stages to players.”

It’s a fantastic method to get a sneak peek at the game. The deadline to register is June 28.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

How To Watch Trailers And Games: A Guide To The Capcom Showcase 2023

Apple Arcade Games Subscription Price: Everything You Need To Know

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 12th June, 2023