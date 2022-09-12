Connect with us

Gaming

Splatoon 3: How To Get Gold Fish Scales
Advertisement

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #199 Daily Song For September 11, 2022

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Codes of September 11 for FREE diamonds, vouchers, and more!

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 2.2 Update: Release Date, New Features, And New Map

Gaming

Wordle Answer #448 - September 10, 2022 Solution And Hints

Gaming

What Factors Make Online Casinos Popular

Gaming

Casino for Self-Confident Users

Gaming

Online Casinos, Thanks To Safe Gaming, Are Increasing their Turnover Also in this 2022

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #197 Daily Song For September 9, 2022

Gaming

20 Practical Guide to Spot Various Poker Tells

Gaming Tech

How to Advertise Casinos Like a Pro

Gaming

Online Table Games for Gamblers

Gaming

Wordle 442 Hints & Answers for September 4, 2022

Gaming

The Worth of the Casino Industry and Top Markets Around the World

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today September 1, 2022: 100% Working

Gaming Tech

Payment Pathways Propel the Online Gambling Scenario in India

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #189 Daily Song For September 1, 2022

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #188 Daily Song For August 31, 2022

Gaming

Resident Evil - Dead by Daylight Project W Launched

Gaming

Some Essential Things You Need to Know About Casino Welcome Bonuses

Gaming

Splatoon 3: How To Get Gold Fish Scales

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Splatoon 3: How To Get Gold Fish Scales

(CTN News) _ Splatoon 3 provides many resources, such as Gold Fish Scales. The Exchange Desk in Splatville sells collectibles such as Banner Designs, Stickers, and Statues using these resources.

You must fight King Salmonid to obtain this item. In Splatoon 3, we will cover how to start the battle and collect Gold Fish Scales.

How to get gold fish scales in Splatoon 3

During Salmon Run Next Wave, you must damage the King Salmonid to get Gold Fish Scales. Salmonids will attack you in three waves before King Salmonid appears.

In order to defeat the Salmonid waves, you will need to collect Power and Golden Eggs. You may face the King Salmonid once you’ve taken out all three waves of Salmonids.

You are not guaranteed to meet the King. If you encounter King Salmonid, he will drop Fish Scales, but it depends on your luck.

When you face the King, you will receive an Egg Canon filled with Golden Eggs. The cannon will be used against the King in a timed battle.

The Fish Scales you collected during the fight are yours even if you fail to take down the King in time.

Instead of focusing on the timer and killing the King, focus on making more hits and collecting more scales.

Fish scale types

Bronze, Silver, and Gold fish scales will be dropped by the King Salmonid. Salmonid drops Gold Fish Scales, which are rarer, and have higher hazards in Splatoon 3.

The hazard level is determined by the sum of the rankings of each player.

Increasing your ranking will allow you to face a King Salmonid with a high hazard level and collect more Gold Fish Scales.

At the Exchange Desk in Splatsville, you can exchange Fish Scales for different items once you encounter the King Salmonid and collect some Fish Scales.

If you don’t want other things, you can also trade Fish Scales for work outfits.

Salmon Run Next Wave allows you to enter with four friends, so you can complete this shift with them. This is a good option because it means more eggs for the players.

SEE Also:

Thailand Cracks Down on Sim Card 30 Day Registration

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #449 For September 11, 2022

GameStop’s Second-Quarter Sales Dropped 4%
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

 you can also visit USNIB