Splatoon 3: How To Get Gold Fish Scales

You must fight King Salmonid to obtain this item. In Splatoon 3, we will cover how to start the battle and collect Gold Fish Scales.

(CTN News) _ Splatoon 3 provides many resources, such as Gold Fish Scales. The Exchange Desk in Splatville sells collectibles such as Banner Designs, Stickers, and Statues using these resources.

During Salmon Run Next Wave, you must damage the King Salmonid to get Gold Fish Scales. Salmonids will attack you in three waves before King Salmonid appears.

In order to defeat the Salmonid waves, you will need to collect Power and Golden Eggs. You may face the King Salmonid once you’ve taken out all three waves of Salmonids.

You are not guaranteed to meet the King. If you encounter King Salmonid, he will drop Fish Scales, but it depends on your luck.

When you face the King, you will receive an Egg Canon filled with Golden Eggs. The cannon will be used against the King in a timed battle.

The Fish Scales you collected during the fight are yours even if you fail to take down the King in time.

Instead of focusing on the timer and killing the King, focus on making more hits and collecting more scales.

Fish scale types

Bronze, Silver, and Gold fish scales will be dropped by the King Salmonid. Salmonid drops Gold Fish Scales, which are rarer, and have higher hazards in Splatoon 3.

The hazard level is determined by the sum of the rankings of each player.

Increasing your ranking will allow you to face a King Salmonid with a high hazard level and collect more Gold Fish Scales.

At the Exchange Desk in Splatsville, you can exchange Fish Scales for different items once you encounter the King Salmonid and collect some Fish Scales.

If you don’t want other things, you can also trade Fish Scales for work outfits.

Salmon Run Next Wave allows you to enter with four friends, so you can complete this shift with them. This is a good option because it means more eggs for the players.

