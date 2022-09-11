Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #449 For September 11, 2022

Wordle Today: Since we have shared a lot of Wordle strategies with you over the past few days, we are sure you will be able to handle Wordle today on your own if you have followed them.

Do not worry if you are confused. As always, here are the top 5 Wordle hints and clues to help you solve the answer for wordle today. In case you fail to get the solution, you can always scroll down to find it. Wordle Today – General Wordle tips and tricks Of Wordle #449 For September 11, 2022 Make sure you don't use the same letter twice in your opening guess. Your first guess should include a couple of vowels, particularly 'A' and 'E'. Do not use letters such as 'X', 'Z', or 'Q' until later, when you have more understanding of the question. 'RAISE' is a good word to start with, and 'TOUCH' is a good second guess. Wordle Today – Wordle #449 hints and clues for September 11, 2022… Today Wordle 449 begins with the letter T. Today Wordle 449 contains Only Three vowels. (one letter has been repeated) "The inner and typically larger of the two bones between the knee and the ankle (or the equivalent joints in other terrestrial vertebrates), parallel with the fibula. If these clues seem a bit ridiculous, please accept my apologies Wordle Today's answer, Sunday, September 11, 2022 The answer to today's Wordle (Wordle #449, September 11 ) Ready? We'll finally tell you the answer. It's… TIBIA!

