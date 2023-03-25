Connect with us

Gaming

Players Of PUBG MOBILE Now Have The Opportunity To Drive a Bugatti
Advertisement

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 25 March 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For March 25, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #394 Daily Song For March 25, 2023

Gaming

Tekken 8: Jack-8 Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Gaming How To

How To Get Early Access On MLB The Show 23?

Gaming

Elden Ring Crowned Game Of The Year At 2023’s GDC Awards

Gaming

Top Sites to Play Online Blackjack for Real Money Today

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 24 March 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For March 24, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #393 Daily Song For March 24, 2023

Gaming

Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 30th March

Gaming

The Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test: How To Get In

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 23 March 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For March 23, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #392 Daily Song For March 23, 2023

Gaming

Tekken 8: Lars Alexandersson Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Gaming

Discover the Thrills of HappyLuke Thailand: An In-Depth Online Casino Review

Entertainment Gaming

Mastering the 5x5 Rubik's Cube: Advanced Techniques and Strategies

Gaming

How Your Casino Winnings Can Elevate Your Life Standards

Gaming

Players Of PUBG MOBILE Now Have The Opportunity To Drive a Bugatti

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Players Of PUBG MOBILE Now Have The Opportunity To Drive a Bugatti

(CTN News) – With this partnership between popular mobile game PUBG MOBILE and automotive brand Bugatti, players will be able to obtain the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and Bugatti La Voiture Noire with additional secret color themes until April 30, 2023, thanks to the partnership between the two companies.

In addition to the new Version 2.5 update for PUBG MOBILE, players can also unlock secret color themes and a themed Bugatti ornament, as well as a themed parachute in the new version.

The Veyron supercar series brought Bugatti into automotive fame and is a world-class production roadster, with a name that literally means “speed.”

Among the fastest and most powerful production roadsters in the world, the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse is one of the latest models in the series.

Once it has been sold out worldwide and the vehicle, which boasts a top speed of 408.84km/h, is sold out, it will be available to players of PUBG MOBILE for $2.2 million.

In the first episode of PUBG Mobile, Koenigsegg rides in a supercar.

The latest update for PUBG Mobile, version 2.2, introduces a new Nusa Map for the game

There will be the option of driving either the one-of-a-kind Bugatti La Voiture Noire or the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, as well as the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse being included in the game itself.

This one-off Bugatti vehicle, named “La Voiture Noire”, was presented in celebration of Bugatti’s historical 110th anniversary. It was fashioned after the long-lost Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic concept car.

Thus, this vehicle represents Bugatti’s culture, a symbol of the Bugatti aesthetic, and a piece of haute couture in automotive design.

In the last 110 years, Bugatti has earned the reputation of being one of the most exclusive brands of supercars in the world because of its international renown and its founding history.

SEE ALSO:

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For March 25, 2023

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 25 March 2023 (100% Working)

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #394 Daily Song For March 25, 2023
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Find a Job

jooble

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins