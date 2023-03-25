Players Of PUBG MOBILE Now Have The Opportunity To Drive a Bugatti

(CTN News) – With this partnership between popular mobile game PUBG MOBILE and automotive brand Bugatti, players will be able to obtain the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and Bugatti La Voiture Noire with additional secret color themes until April 30, 2023, thanks to the partnership between the two companies.

In addition to the new Version 2.5 update for PUBG MOBILE, players can also unlock secret color themes and a themed Bugatti ornament, as well as a themed parachute in the new version.

The Veyron supercar series brought Bugatti into automotive fame and is a world-class production roadster, with a name that literally means “speed.”

Among the fastest and most powerful production roadsters in the world, the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse is one of the latest models in the series.

Once it has been sold out worldwide and the vehicle, which boasts a top speed of 408.84km/h, is sold out, it will be available to players of PUBG MOBILE for $2.2 million.

In the first episode of PUBG Mobile, Koenigsegg rides in a supercar.

The latest update for PUBG Mobile, version 2.2, introduces a new Nusa Map for the game

There will be the option of driving either the one-of-a-kind Bugatti La Voiture Noire or the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, as well as the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse being included in the game itself.

This one-off Bugatti vehicle, named “La Voiture Noire”, was presented in celebration of Bugatti’s historical 110th anniversary. It was fashioned after the long-lost Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic concept car.

Thus, this vehicle represents Bugatti’s culture, a symbol of the Bugatti aesthetic, and a piece of haute couture in automotive design.

In the last 110 years, Bugatti has earned the reputation of being one of the most exclusive brands of supercars in the world because of its international renown and its founding history.

