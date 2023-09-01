Gaming
Exciting Lineup: PlayStation Plus Free Games Unveiled For September 2023
PlayStation Plus Free Games – The September 2023 lineup of free PlayStation Plus games has been refreshed, allowing subscribers to add these games to their digital libraries.
As long as they claim the games within the specified timeframe and maintain their subscription to one of the three PlayStation Plus tiers, they can keep these games indefinitely.
There are three tiers available for subscribers: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium.
The PS Plus Essential tier offers the monthly free games as one of its main perks, alongside special discounts and online multiplayer support.
Subscribers in the PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers also receive the free monthly games but have the additional benefit of accessing hundreds of other PS4 and PS5 titles.
However, these extra titles are not permanently owned, making the monthly free games particularly exciting.
PlayStation Plus members can dive into the Monthly Games lineup, featuring Saints Row, Black Desert – Traveler Edition, and Generation Zero, starting from Tuesday, September 5th, and available until Monday, October 2nd.
While Dreams is currently only available in its native version, PS5 users can still claim it for their collection, thanks to the backward compatibility feature of the console.
PlayStation Plus Free Games For September 2023
- Saints Row | PS4, PS5
- Black Desert – Traveler Edition | PS4
- Generation Zero
Saints Row | PS4, PS5
Embark on an epic adventure in the expansive and exhilarating world of Santo Ileso, the grandest playground ever crafted in Saints Row. Dive into a larger-than-life sandbox filled with heart-pounding side gigs, daring criminal escapades, and blockbuster missions.
Soar through the skies with wingsuits, speed through the streets, and let loose in this wild urban landscape as you climb your way to the pinnacle of power.
Seize control of the city, one block at a time, engage in intense conflicts with rival factions, and assert your dominance over the streets.
Experience seamless online play with a friend through fully untethered drop-in/drop-out co-op, ensuring that you both remain immersed in the outlandish action without interruption.
Black Desert – Traveler Edition | PS4
Discover your true calling in this expansive open-world fantasy MMORPG that offers dynamic PvE combat, epic large-scale PvP siege battles, a diverse array of character classes, and specialized combat styles.
Furthermore, you can immerse yourself in various vocations, including trade, fishing, horse training, alchemy, cooking, and gathering, tailoring your journey to your unique interests and skills.
The Traveler Edition bundles the base game with multiple add-ons, enhancing your adventure even further*.
Generation Zero
Embark on a first-person open-world adventure within the unforgiving terrain of 1980s Sweden. In this harsh and familiar landscape, confront and survive encounters with deadly mechanical adversaries.
You can brave this perilous journey on your own or team up with up to three friends in seamless online co-op, all while unraveling the mysteries shrouding the region.
As you engage in heart-pounding guerrilla warfare against these mechanical foes, your choices in battle become paramount. Scour the remnants of your fallen enemies, salvaging parts to craft essential gear, weapons, and ammunition.
Take charge of your destiny by constructing and fortifying your own bases throughout the island, launching a bold mission to reclaim your homeland.
Final Opportunity to Grab August’s Monthly Games
PlayStation Plus subscribers have until Monday, September 4 to include PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams, and Death’s Door in their gaming collection.
Moreover, we’d like to inform you that commencing on September 6, we will be implementing a worldwide price adjustment for 12-month PlayStation Plus subscriptions across all membership tiers.
This modification in pricing will enable us to consistently deliver top-notch games and additional value-packed benefits to enhance your PlayStation Plus subscription experience.
Here are the new prices for PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription plans.
- PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month Subscription
79.99 USD | 71,99 Euro | 59.99 GBP | 6,800 Yen
- PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month Subscription
134.99 USD | 125,99 Euro | 99.99 GBP | 11,700 Yen
- PlayStation Plus Premium 12-Month Subscription
159.99 USD | 151,99 Euro | 119.99 GBP | 13,900 Yen
The new prices for the 12-Month subscription will remain at a discounted rate when compared to purchasing the 1-Month or 3-Month subscriptions over a 12-month period.
For existing 12-month subscribers, the price adjustment won’t impact your subscription until your next renewal date, which falls on or after November 6.
However, please be aware that any alterations to your membership made on or after September 6, such as upgrades, downgrades, or purchasing additional time, will result in your plan being adjusted to reflect the new pricing.
You maintain the flexibility to modify or cancel your subscription at your convenience.
For more information, please see the details here.
