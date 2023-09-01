Connect with us

Gaming

Exciting Lineup: PlayStation Plus Free Games Unveiled For September 2023
Advertisement

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass Games For September 2023: New Additions And Departures

Gaming

Epic Games Store Free Games Next Week Until 7th September

Gaming

A Changing Landscape for Casinos in Canada

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 31 August 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For August 31, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #555 Daily Song For August 31, 2023

Gaming Cryptocurrency

The Art of 21: Unlocking The Magic of Blackjack with Bitcoin

Gaming

Introducing the PS3 ROMs Remix Challenge: Redefine Gaming Creativity!

Gaming

Baldur's Gate 3: Windows/macOS Minimum and Recommended System Requirements

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 30 August 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For August 30, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #554 Daily Song For August 30, 2023

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 29 August 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For August 29, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #553 Daily Song For August 29, 2023

Gaming

Epic Games' First Run Program Is Know Open Developer

Gaming

Secrets to Winning Big Money on Fish Table Games

Gaming

A 16-Year Rockstar Veteran Leaves The Red Dead Redemption Series

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 28 August 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Exciting Lineup: PlayStation Plus Free Games Unveiled For September 2023

Published

18 seconds ago

on

PlayStation Plus Announces Free Premium Games For March 2023

PlayStation Plus Free Games – The September 2023 lineup of free PlayStation Plus games has been refreshed, allowing subscribers to add these games to their digital libraries.

As long as they claim the games within the specified timeframe and maintain their subscription to one of the three PlayStation Plus tiers, they can keep these games indefinitely.

There are three tiers available for subscribers: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium.

The PS Plus Essential tier offers the monthly free games as one of its main perks, alongside special discounts and online multiplayer support.

Subscribers in the PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers also receive the free monthly games but have the additional benefit of accessing hundreds of other PS4 and PS5 titles.

However, these extra titles are not permanently owned, making the monthly free games particularly exciting.

PlayStation Plus members can dive into the Monthly Games lineup, featuring Saints Row, Black Desert – Traveler Edition, and Generation Zero, starting from Tuesday, September 5th, and available until Monday, October 2nd.

While Dreams is currently only available in its native version, PS5 users can still claim it for their collection, thanks to the backward compatibility feature of the console.

PlayStation Plus Free Games For September 2023

For existing 12-month subscribers, the price adjustment won’t impact your subscription until your next renewal date, which falls on or after November 6.

However, please be aware that any alterations to your membership made on or after September 6, such as upgrades, downgrades, or purchasing additional time, will result in your plan being adjusted to reflect the new pricing.

You maintain the flexibility to modify or cancel your subscription at your convenience.

For more information, please see the details here.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs