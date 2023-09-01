Exciting Lineup: PlayStation Plus Free Games Unveiled For September 2023

PlayStation Plus Free Games – The September 2023 lineup of free PlayStation Plus games has been refreshed, allowing subscribers to add these games to their digital libraries.

As long as they claim the games within the specified timeframe and maintain their subscription to one of the three PlayStation Plus tiers, they can keep these games indefinitely.

There are three tiers available for subscribers: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium.

The PS Plus Essential tier offers the monthly free games as one of its main perks, alongside special discounts and online multiplayer support.

Subscribers in the PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers also receive the free monthly games but have the additional benefit of accessing hundreds of other PS4 and PS5 titles.

However, these extra titles are not permanently owned, making the monthly free games particularly exciting.

PlayStation Plus members can dive into the Monthly Games lineup, featuring Saints Row, Black Desert – Traveler Edition, and Generation Zero, starting from Tuesday, September 5th, and available until Monday, October 2nd.

While Dreams is currently only available in its native version, PS5 users can still claim it for their collection, thanks to the backward compatibility feature of the console.

PlayStation Plus Free Games For September 2023