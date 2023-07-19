Crunchyroll Games Announces One-Punch Man: World For PC, iOS, And Android

(CTN NEWS) – Crunchyroll Games made an exciting announcement on Monday, revealing their upcoming release of a brand new online multiplayer action game called One-Punch Man: World.

Developed by Perfect World and inspired by ONE and Yūsuke Murata’s popular manga series, the game is set to launch in 2023 for Windows PC, iOS, and Android platforms.

One of the standout features of the game is its cross-platform play and progression, allowing players to connect and compete regardless of their chosen device.

In line with the free-to-play model, One-Punch Man: World will be available to all players at no cost, with the option to make in-app purchases for additional content.

Players in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America, and Nordic countries can now pre-register for the game, securing their spot in the excitement to come.

To give fans a taste of what’s in store, Crunchyroll Games also streamed an announcement trailer showcasing the game’s captivating gameplay and features.

Exciting Gameplay and Immersive Universe in One-Punch Man: World

Crunchyroll Games has unveiled a thrilling roster of beloved characters from the One-Punch Man series in their upcoming game.

Players can look forward to controlling iconic heroes such as Saitama, Genos, Speed-o-Sound Sonic, Mumen Rider, and Puri-Puri Prisoner.

In this action-packed title, players will embark on missions at the Hero Association, where they can team up with fellow players for exhilarating raids and cooperative gameplay.

The game’s battle system is designed to keep players on their toes, with features like timed dodges, skill combos, and powerful ultimate abilities.

These mechanics add depth and strategy to the gameplay experience, allowing players to unleash devastating attacks while mastering the art of evasion.

Additionally, the vibrant world of Z-City offers a range of side activities and engaging minigames to further immerse players in the One-Punch Man universe.

The One-Punch Man manga, created by Yūsuke Murata and ONE, first debuted on Shueisha’s free “Tonari no Young Jump” website in 2012.

Serving as a remake of ONE’s original web manga, the series has garnered a massive following. Shueisha recently published the manga’s 28th compiled book volume on June 2, further solidifying its popularity.

Viz Media has been digitally releasing the series in its Weekly Shonen Jump manga anthology, while also providing physical copies for fans to enjoy.

Development and Distribution of One-Punch Man Anime Seasons and Film Adaptation

The first season of the One-Punch Man anime originally aired in Japan from October to December 2015. Outside of Japan, both Viz Media and Daisuki streamed the series concurrently with its Japanese broadcast.

The English dubbed version of the anime made its premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in July 2016, providing wider accessibility for international viewers.

Viz Media also released the first season on home video in North America, allowing fans to own and enjoy the series.

The highly anticipated second season commenced with a television special in April 2019, followed by the premiere of the first episode a week later.

Viz Media secured the master license for the second season, granting them exclusive rights for digital streaming, TV broadcast, electronic sell-through, home media distribution, and merchandising in North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

The show was made available for streaming exclusively on Hulu through Viz Media’s platform.

Crunchyroll, on the other hand, streamed the series in Europe, with the exception of French- and German-speaking regions, as well as in the Middle East and North Africa, bringing the exciting content to a wide international audience.

Exciting news for fans awaits as a third season of the One-Punch Man anime has been confirmed, promising more thrilling adventures to come.

In a significant development reported by entertainment industry news website Deadline in June 2022, it was revealed that Sony Pictures has enlisted Justin Lin as the director for a live-action film adaptation of the One-Punch Man manga.

This announcement generated considerable anticipation among fans, who eagerly await the realization of the beloved series in a new cinematic form.

