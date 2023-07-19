Diablo 4 Update 1.1 Patch Notes: Nerfs, Adjustments, And Community Response

(CTN NEWS) -The recently unveiled patch notes for Diablo 4 have triggered a wave of disappointment among players, as the latest update has significantly weakened not only the beloved Barbarian build but also numerous other powerful builds.

The general sentiment surrounding Diablo 4 has largely been optimistic, with the community acknowledging its flaws, offering constructive feedback to the developers.

And patiently awaiting the Season of the Malignant update, hoping it would address the long-awaited balance adjustments required by certain classes.

Unfavorable Updates and Nerfs in Diablo 4

Nevertheless, the release of Update 1.1 for Diablo 4 took a significant toll on public perception. The sorcerers, who already had a limited selection of viable endgame builds, were unexpectedly hit with nerfs in the latest update.

Additionally, they received a lackluster Unique Wand that came with its own disadvantages when compared to other classes’ items.

This unfortunate turn of events further exacerbated the already precarious state of sorcerers in terms of endgame viability.

Furthermore, the patch took a toll on the survivability of most classes, with the Disobedience Legendary Aspect being one of the hardest hit aspects of the game.

The latest patch has dealt a heavy blow to numerous endgame Barbarian builds in Diablo 4, with substantial nerfs targeting Hammer of the Ancients, Cooldown Reduction, Critical Strike, and Vulnerable Damage.

Weakening of Once-Powerful Builds and Uncertainty for Barbarians in Diablo 4

As a result, these once-powerful builds have been rendered significantly weaker within the Eternal Realm. While the upcoming Malignant Hearts update may attempt to address the newly exposed weaknesses of the Barbarian class, it remains uncertain whether it will fully restore their former glory.

This unfortunate turn of events is particularly disheartening for players who had eagerly anticipated playing as the iconic class that has long defined the Diablo franchise.

The latest patch notes have affected all five classes in Diablo 4, exacerbating the existing issues players have with the game’s itemization.

The significant reductions in the benefits offered by items are only going to magnify these problems. Notably, the update cuts the value of the game’s three most crucial stats in half.

Furthermore, it introduces Barrier Generation, Lucky Hit Chance While You Have Barrier, and Mastery Skill Damage as new additions for all classes.

However, instead of addressing the gear-related concerns, many players have expressed concerns that obtaining viable equipment will become even more challenging due to these changes.

Nerfs and Adjustments to Diablo 4’s Open World and Rewards

The open-world aspect of Diablo 4 has also experienced a series of nerfs, with power leveling being removed from the game entirely.

In Season of the Malignant, bringing a Level 1 player to World Tier 4 and placing them at the entrance of a Level 100 dungeon will only grant them Level 11 monster experience instead of Level 100.

Moreover, in higher World Tiers, monsters will fall behind players in terms of level, making the leveling process significantly slower.

In a surprising turn of events, the highly praised Helltide rewards in Diablo 4 have been nerfed in the latest update. The cost of the Tortured Gift of Mysteries has been increased from 175 to 250.

This adjustment has left the community bewildered and disappointed.

The impact of these new mechanics on the gameplay experience remains uncertain until Season of the Malignant is released, but the current sentiment among players is one of confusion and dismay.

Barbarian

Fixed an issue where Iron Maelstrom could be cast more than 3 times rapidly casting War Cry.

Fixed an issue where stacking the Berserk Ripping, Skullbreaker, and Anemia aspects would allow the player to deal extreme amounts of damage.

Fixed an issue where the outer edge of the quakes granted to Hammer of the Ancients via The Aspect of Ancestral Echoes was dealing far more damage than intended.

Aspects

Aspect of Disobedience maximum stacks reduced from 100 to 60, reducing maximum Bonus Armor % from 25%-50% to 15%-30%.

Aspect of Retribution bonus damage to Stunned reduced from 20-40% to 10-20%.

Exploiter’s Aspect bonus damage to Unstoppable reduced from 20-50% to 20-40%.

Starlight Aspect Resource restore increased from 10-20 to 20-40.

Monsters

Increased monster HP scaling from 85% to 100% bonus per extra player in a party.

Miscellaneous

Adjusted the scaling of the Greed Shrine to improve its effectiveness throughout the game.

World bosses now drop potions more often.

There is no longer a limit to how many materials you can refine into higher materials at once.

Item Affixes

Control Impaired Duration Reduction: Can now appear on Pants.

Can now appear on Pants. Barrier Generation: Can now appear for all Classes. It will also begin dropping later in the game.

Can now appear for all Classes. It will also begin dropping later in the game. Lucky Hit Chance while You Have a Barrier: Can now appear for all Classes. Reduced by ~12% when on Helm and ~20% when on Amulet or Offhand.

Can now appear for all Classes. Reduced by ~12% when on Helm and ~20% when on Amulet or Offhand. Mastery Skill Damage: Newly added; can appear on Sorcerer Weapons. Scales identically to Core Skill Damage.

Newly added; can appear on Sorcerer Weapons. Scales identically to Core Skill Damage. Resistance to All Elements: Can now appear on Shields.

Can now appear on Shields. Strength: 50% Stronger when on Weapons → 25% Stronger when on Weapons.

50% Stronger when on Weapons → 25% Stronger when on Weapons. Dexterity: 50% Stronger when on Weapons → 25% Stronger when on Weapons.

50% Stronger when on Weapons → 25% Stronger when on Weapons. Intelligence: 50% Stronger when on Weapons → 25% Stronger when on Weapons.

50% Stronger when on Weapons → 25% Stronger when on Weapons. Willpower: 50% Stronger when on Weapons → 25% Stronger when on Weapons.

50% Stronger when on Weapons → 25% Stronger when on Weapons. Cooldown Reduction: Reduced by ~30%.

Reduced by ~30%. Imbuement Skill Cooldown Reduction: Reduced by ~30%.

Reduced by ~30%. Trap Skill Cooldown Reduction: Reduced by ~30%.

Reduced by ~30%. Critical Strike Damage: Reduced by ~17%.

Reduced by ~17%. Lightning Critical Strike Damage: Reduced by ~17%.

Reduced by ~17%. Critical Strike Damage with Bone, Earth, Imbued, and Werewolf Skills: Reduced by ~17%.

Reduced by ~17%. Vulnerable Damage: Reduced by ~40%.

Reduced by ~40%. Cooldown Reduction (Inherent on Offhands): Reduced by ~35%.

Reduced by ~35%. Critical Strike Damage (Inherent on Swords): Reduced by ~50%.

Reduced by ~50%. Vulnerable Damage (Inherent on Crossbows): Reduced by ~65%.

Helltides

Helltide monsters are now 3 Levels higher than the player instead of 2.

The Tortured Gift of Mysteries chest has had its cost increased to 250 Aberrant Cinders from 175.

All interactable objects in Helltide zones now have a small chance of dropping Aberrant Cinders.

Diablo 4 can be played on various platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

