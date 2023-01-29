Indus Battle Royale Registration Now Open In Thailand

(CTN NEWS) – In our Thailand shop, SuperGaming SG pre-registered Indus Battle Royale, a new mobile game.

Because the game was initially released in the Global version and the developer team is based in India, the game will initially only be supported in English.

For a long time, it’s been crucial to keeping an eye out for how much fun this game will end up being whenever we come across gamers from nations other than China, South Korea, or Japan.

Based on the Battle Royale gameplay, Indus Battle Royale places players on the fabled planet Indus’ secret island of Virlok, where they must live.

The familiarity is that the squeezing band gradually reduces the playing area. The game’s development team has made it obvious that it was created with mobile phones in mind. Please visit https://www.indusgame.com/ if you’re interested.

Each participant, or Mythwalker, will embark on a quest to locate Cosmium, a special chemical that will arise as the conflict develops.

Those who discover it in the game win right away! If all else fails, there’s always the tried-and-true battle royale strategy of being the last man standing!

The action is set on the planet Indus, which was previously well-known throughout the cosmos but has since been forgotten.

Players will be able to select from various weapons that enhance their unique skills, whether a sniper rifle or hand cannons, as is true for all battle royale games.

Players can play in first- or third-person, and as time passes, a wall that is always getting thicker and enlarging the playable area will gradually appear.

Indus is presented in a very convincing light in the trailer. Remember that the game is still in pre-alpha, even though there may be some flaws in the current build.

More In: GAMING