Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew To Be Available On PS5, Xbox Series, And PC

(CTN NEWS) – Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, a stealth strategy game set in an alternate past in the Golden Age of Piracy, has been released by Mimimi Games, the creators of Desperados III. In 2023, it will debut on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store.

Here is a summary of the game provided by Mimimi Games:

About

Cursed pirate!, ahoy!

The Golden Age of Piracy is the setting for the brand-new stealth strategy game Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

The enigmatic island chain known as the Lost Caribbean, which is ruled by horrible Inquisitional forces, is plagued by the Curse of Lost Souls.

They hate everything supernatural and hunt cursed pirates like you with fire that devours souls.

Key Elements

Gather Your Doomed Crew – Travel with the cursed pirate Afia and look for the fabled Black Pearls to resurrect your own cursed crew. Your eight shipmates are each playable characters with distinct personalities and special supernatural abilities. Gaelle's magical cannon may be used to fire at allies or enemies, Mr. Mercury's soul anchor can be used to open a magical portal, and Afia's fabled sword can be used to dash across spacetime and make split-second stealth attacks.

Outsmart Your Enemy – Commit a daring heist to steal a mysterious artefact with supernatural strength and elude the troops of the Inquisition. Invade their strongholds. Hide behind the enemy's lines. Utilize your crew's magical abilities to your advantage to eliminate various opponents using well-thought-out strategies. Feel like a genius mastermind when your plan comes together flawlessly!

Your Ship, Your Home – Join the ghost ship with a living soul, The Red Marley. While your crewmates are having fun living the un-life, you can plan your next expedition or hang around with them on deck. Discover the history of these fabled, cursed pirates from the Lost Caribbean. Discover each character's history, identity, and what propelled them on their cursed journeys with the help of specific character missions.

Explore the Lost Caribbean – by setting foot on several unique islands. Every island is a distinctive hand-crafted sandbox where adventures await, from locations overflowing with cursed soul magic to tropical beaches and bustling pirate shanty towns.

Play It Your Way – Choose your crew members before each mission. Use their special skills to develop fresh defenses against the Inquisition's forces. Plan your route into and off of each island, play stealthily or more directly, and make use of the surroundings. You are welcome to experiment here!

Time manipulation and experimentation – You can access your ghost ship's potent time-bending abilities. Take a break to think about your tactical options or prepare several character actions. Make sure to record every moment so you have something to quickly refer back to if things go wrong. Adapt your strategy and tactics to find your special solutions to each game situation in your own time.

