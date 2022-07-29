Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches To $1.02B – The 3rd Highest Prize In History

(CTN News) – The Mega Millions drawing held on Tuesday did not result in a jackpot winner.
According to the Mega Millions website, the grand prize for Friday’s drawing will be $1.1 Billion with a cash option of $648.2million.
It will be the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the fourth largest jackpot for a U.S. lottery.
Most winners choose the cash option, which for the next drawing is expected to be $602.5 million.
Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Here are the Mega Millions Winning Numbers:
7 – 29 – 60 – 63 – 66 and Megaball 15
Megaplier was 3x
The Mega Millions Jackpot For Tuesday Drawing Has $830 Million Jackpot, With a Cash Option of $487.9MILLION.
The Mega Millions Winning Numbers and game is played every Tuesday and Friday.
Top Mega Millions of jackpots
$1.537 billion,Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
$1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
$656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
$648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
$543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California
