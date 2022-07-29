32.2 C
Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches To $1.02B – The 3rd Highest Prize In History

(CTN News) – The Mega Millions drawing held on Tuesday did not result in a jackpot winner.

According to the Mega Millions website, the grand prize for Friday’s drawing will be $1.1 Billion with a cash option of $648.2million.

It will be the third largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the fourth largest jackpot for a U.S. lottery.

Most winners choose the cash option, which for the next drawing is expected to be $602.5 million.

Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Are You Having a Luck Today?

Here are the Mega Millions Winning Numbers:

7 – 29 – 60 – 63 – 66 and Megaball 15

Megaplier was 3x

The Mega Millions Jackpot For Tuesday Drawing Has $830 Million Jackpot, With a Cash Option of $487.9MILLION.

The Mega Millions Winning Numbers and game is played every Tuesday and Friday.

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

  1. $1.537 billion,Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  2. $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  3. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  4. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
  5. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

