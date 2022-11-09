Horizon MMO Is Reportedly In Development

(CTN News) – Apparently, there are plans for Sony’s Horizon IP to be turned into an online game in the future.

Apparently, this project is being developed with Korean studio NCsoft, which is known for publishing the popular MMORPG Guild Wars and its subsequent sequel, as well as other games.

Apparently, a source familiar with both Sony and NCsoft has revealed to Korean news site MTN that they have “tentatively agreed to pursue a business partnership through which NC will develop new games utilizing Sony’s promising intellectual property for upcoming games”.

This report continues on to say that NCsoft’s internal development team is developing a new game based on the Horizon IP. This is because it was created by Guerrilla Games. It is its first collaboration with a franchise.

There seems to be a lot of work still to be done on this project. In response to Eurogamer’s inquiry, Sony has provided a further statement.

At the same time, earlier this year, it was reported that a remaster of Guerrilla’s Horizon Zero Dawn game for PlayStation 5 was currently in the works.

In addition to this, the same report also stated that PlayStation is working on an online multiplayer mode based on Horizon’s world as part of Horizon’s expansion. In addition to the above project, it is rumored that the PlayStation 5 version of this game will also be released on PC. This is separate from the one above.

In the Horizon universe, one game that we know for sure is coming is Call of the Mountain, a game based in the Horizon world.

This upcoming VR release is a first-person experience set in a post-apocalyptic world of the series. In Call of the Mountain, players will not play as Aloy, but rather Ryas, a former Shadow Carja Warrior who serves as the protagonist.

Is Horizon an MMORPG?

Horizon: Zero Dawn is an open world RPG from Guerilla Games (Kill zone series).

