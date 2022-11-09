Nintendo’s First-Half FY23 Digital Sales Are Up 30.2%

(CTN News) – As a result of the release of Nintendo’s Q2 2023 earning Nintendo (NTDOY) shared with shareholders and the general public the company’s financial performance over the previous quarter.

In the report, the various aspects of its businesses are outlined in detail, as well as how they performed over the course of the year. It is important to note that digital sales have also seen an increase in revenue of 30.2%, as compared to a year ago.

During the first two quarters of fiscal year 2023 (April 2022 – March 2023), Nintendo announced on page 12 of its financial results report that it brought in 187.8 billion Yen from its operations.

As seen in the consolidated financial highlights document released alongside the Q2 2023 earnings report, the company also dives into the performance of its digital sales, stating that it experienced a 30.2% increase year-over-year in digital sales.

In terms of our digital business for our dedicated video game platform, Nintendo Switch downloadable versions of packaged software sold well, and Nintendo Switch Online sales also continued to grow over the past few months.

Additionally, the number of add-on content sales increased not only for Nintendo titles, but also for titles from other software publishers, as well as sales of download-only titles, helping to push digital sales to 187.8 billion yen, up 30.2% from last year.

This is a very sharp increase when compared to last year and is likely due to the fact that major titles have been released on the Switch during that time frame.

Taking a look at the sales figures, it was also revealed that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been sold more than 40 million times in its lifetime.

The release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in the second half of the fiscal year is just around the corner. It is expected that these games will boost digital sales for the second half of the fiscal year.

There was also a change in the company’s outlook on Switch sales for the remainder of the fiscal year as a result of the earnings report for Q2 2023 from Nintendo (NTDOY).

