Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #162 Daily Song For August 5, 2022
Heardle Today: Guess the Song of the Heardle Today? Heardle musical intros game Answers and Hints for August 5, 2022, Friday. Wordle is a popular word game that has a twist. This is the best version.
In this game, you must guess the song title by listening to the intro. “Soundcloud, Svelte, Tailwind, Noto Serif Display, Noto Sans, IconSVG, momentjs, autocomplete.js, and Vercel” were used in the development of this game. Served omakase / ***” and today Song 5/8/2022 released whose full answer and video can be found here.
Daily Heardle Today #162 Song Hints
|Hint 1
|The song was released in 1979
|Hint 2
|[Blank] The Pina Colada Song
|Hint 3
|Song Sing by Rupert Holmes
|Hint 4
|Soft rock
|Game Name
|Heardle – That daily musical intros game
|Puzzle number
|#162
|Song of the Day
|Escape (The Pina Colada Song)
|Date
|4/8/2022
|Day
|Friday
|Heardle web official website
|www.heardle.app
Heardle Today #162 Song Answer For August 5, 2022
Answer to Heardle 162, which will be released on August 5, 2022, The Answer is Escape (The Pina Colada Song).
