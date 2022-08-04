Powerball Winning Numbers For August 3, 2022: Jackpot $202 Million

Connect with us

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s August 3, 2022 drawing has reached $202Million, with a cash option of $119.5 Million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For July 29, 2022: 3rd Highest Jackpot $1.02B

Powerball Winning Numbers For August 3, 2022

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:

9 – 21 – 56 – 57 – 66 and Powerball 11

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s August 1, 2022 drawing has a $202 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $119.5 Million.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

On August 1, 2022, the last Powerball lottery was held. These Powerball winning numbers were:

15 – 21 – 31 – 36 – 65 and Powerball 16

Powerplay was 3x

As of August 1, 2022, the jackpot prize for this lottery is estimated to be $187 Million USD as well.

