Connect with us

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 30th June, 2023
Advertisement

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 29th June, 2023

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 29 June 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For June 29, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #490 Daily Song For June 29, 2023

Gaming

7 Effective Strategies to Win At Slots Online

Gaming

Diablo 4 Patch Notes 1.0.3 Update: Everything You Need to Know

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 28th June, 2023

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 28 June 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For June 28, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #489 Daily Song For June 28, 2023

Gaming

Winbox Online Casino is a Renowned and Reputable Online Gambling Platform

Tech Gaming

Twitch Releases New Feature 'Hype Chat': Enhancing The Twitch Experience

Gaming

What are the Primary tips to Play Casino Games?

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 27 June 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Quordle Today: Daily Quordle Word Puzzle Hints And Answer For June 27, 2023

Gaming

Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #488 Daily Song For June 27, 2023

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 27th June, 2023

Tech Gaming

YouTube Started Experimenting New Online Gaming Service Called 'Playables'

Gaming

Free Fire Redeem Code Today 26 June 2023 (100% Working)

Gaming

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 30th June, 2023

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Digits Today

(CTN NEWS) – Looking for solutions to Digits today? You’ve arrived at the proper location. The brand-new math puzzle game Digit keeps you on your toes every day.

It is excellent for giving your brain the problem-solving itch when it is still in beta.

In Digit, you must ultimately attain a certain number in order to succeed. There will be six numbers in front of you, and you can multiply, divide, or add them.

o find out if you solved the problem correctly or not, you must submit a response in order to earn a rating. Each day, there are five calculations involving the digits.

Visit our Octordle today answersWordle today answers, and Octordle today answers for solutions to more everyday puzzles. Go to the official website to play Digit if you’re interested!

How To Play Digits Today?

Each puzzle contains six numbers that the player can use to add, subtract, multiply, or divide to get to the goal digits. Players receive five sets of riddles to solve each day.

Once it has been inserted into an equation, a number cannot be utilised again. We have the solutions to today’s NYT Digits crosswords if you’re having trouble.

You can get up to 3 stars for solving each puzzle, with a maximum score of 15, depending on how well you do. The goal number must be precisely reached for a puzzle to receive 3 stars.

To receive 2 stars, the player must be within 10 of the target number, and to receive a 1 star, they must be within 25 of the target number. You will only get one star for that puzzle if you are not inside 25.

Digits Today: Daily Puzzle And Answers For 30th June, 2023

You can find the Friday, June 30, 2023, Digits Today puzzle answers below if you’re ready to view them.

NYT Digits Puzzle 1 answer:

Target number: 61
Solution:

  • 10 + 2 = 12
  • 12 × 3 = 36
  • 36 + 25 = 61

NYT Digits Puzzle 2 answer:

Target number: 162
Solution:

  • 15 × 11 = 165
  • 165 − 3 = 162

NYT Digits Puzzle 3 answer:

Target number: 232
Solution:

  • 20 × 11 = 220
  • 220 + 15 = 235
  • 235 − 3 = 232

NT Digits Puzzle 4 answer:

Target number: 314
Solution:

  • 7 + 6 = 13
  • 25 × 13 = 325
  • 325 − 8 = 317
  • 317 − 3 = 314

NYT Digits Puzzle 5 answer:

Target number: 466
Solution:

  • 24 × 18 = 432
  • 432 + 25 = 457
  • 457 + 12 = 469
  • 469 − 3 = 466

Make sure to check back often since we’ll have all the daily solutions for you here if you ever need help with the NYT Digits Today answers or any other word games.

More In: DIGITS
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

High-Speed Internet

the best high-speed internet

Get a Free Bonus

แทงบอล

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs