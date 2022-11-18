COD Warzone 2.0: Best Assault Rifles

(CTN NEWS) – In Warzone 2.0, assault rifles are excellent weapons and the go-to weapon for most gamers. They feature a high damage output and fast fire rate, making them perfect for close- and medium-range combat.

You’ve come to the perfect place if you’re wondering which AR to use.

You may choose which assault rifle in Warzone 2.0 is worth picking up and using your attachments on by viewing our list of the top assault rifles available.

Remember that this list will be changed frequently based on the meta. Having stated that, let’s get right in and get going!

Which Assault Rifle in Warzone 2.0 Is the Best?

The Kastov 74-U is the top assault rifle in Warzone 2.0. This rifle’s great damage and incredible fire rate will make it worthwhile if you don’t mind the strong recoil.

The best thing is that, because of its small weight, it also increases your mobility. Regarding close-quarters fighting, other assault rifles are incomparable to it.

1. Kastov 74-U

Starting with the Kastov 74-U, the top assault rifle in Warzone 2.0. It strikes like a truck and fires quickly. No other weapon can compete with this one in close-quarters combat.

However, using this at longer ranges will be challenging because to its strong recoil.

The best thing is that you will have improved mobility because it is a lightweight weapon, just like wielding an SMG. Before you add any accessories, this rifle performs best up close.

But as you advance and unlock the necessary add-ons, you’ll see that this weapon is nearly ideal and unquestionably the best assault rifle in Warzone 2.0.

Pros Cons Great damage at close range High recoil Good fire rate – Provides mobility –

2. STB-556

Due to its excellent performance, I almost placed the STB-556 in the top position. Thanks to its excellent recoil control, damage, and precise aim, you can effortlessly dispatch adversaries even at medium ranges.

You should make the most of the STB-556 as it is currently one of the strongest ARs in Warzone 2.0.

Its slow fire rate is the reason it isn’t first. Every second counts in the fast-paced game Warzone 2.0. This is especially true if you are engaged in a close-quarters battle inside a structure or enclosed area.

You will likely lose that battle if your adversary uses a weapon with a higher rate of fire.

Pros Cons Great recoil control Low fire rate High damage Relies on a secondary weapon at close range Precise accuracy –

3. M4

The M4 is a recognizable weapon that most gamers favour. This is the first assault rifle you’ll unlock if you’re a new player, and it will unquestionably help you win more games or advance further in the tournament.

If you’ve ever used this weapon, you know its rapid fire rate and a respectable level of damage.

Additionally, the M4 has perfect aim, which is uncommon for rapid-fire rifles because most such weapons lack effective recoil control.

However, the developers increased its recoil a little in Warzone 2.0 to balance it, which might be a drawback. Nothing that a couple of attachments can’t cure!

Pros Cons High damage output High recoil without attachments Insane fire rate – Beginner friendly –

4. Lachmann-556

I have mixed thoughts about the Lachmann-556 after using it. On the one hand, it is a strong gun with good damage and a respectable fire rate.

On the other hand, given the current meta and the superior options available, it is not worthwhile.

You will like using the Lachmann-556 if we can set aside the STB and M4 for the time being. In particular, if you are a new player, this is true.

You will occasionally receive a few free kills because of the effective damage and recoil control.

Pros Cons Good damage Lower fire rate than the STB Decent recoil control Lower damage than the M4/STB

5. Kastov 762

The fact that this weapon is based on the AK 47 rifle may cause you to recognize it right away. As a result, the Kastov 762 has a respectable fire rate and high damage.

You will quickly eliminate the opposing player if they are unprepared or have already sustained damage thanks to your fast bullet velocity.

But as you could have guessed, the Kastov 762 suffers from a lot of recoil. Because of this, engaging in medium-range combat can be challenging, especially when up against an M4 or an STB-556 user.

You will have a terrific time getting past the high recoil difficulties and adding a few useful accessories.

Pros Cons Insane damage High recoil High fire rate Does not work well in medium-range fights

6. Chimera

There are several reasons why I adore the Chimera. This weapon has a rapid rate of fire and a manageable amount of recoil. The Chimera should be higher on this ranking, but it falls short due to its weak damage.

The STB or the M4 are being compared to it by players.

But both weapons deal more damage, making them better and worthwhile to pick up. The Chimera is a respectable option if other weapons are unavailable to you.

However, if they have armour, you will have a hard time damaging them if you come across a squad or more than one player.

Pros Cons Good fire rate Lower damage than other rifles Easy to control the recoil –

7. Kastov 545

Moving on to the Kastov 545, which is yet another Kastov. Due to its rapid fire rate, it is a respectable weapon at close quarters.

The fire rate gives you a respectable damage output even though the overall damage is less than anticipated.

However, you can anticipate it to have poor recoil control given its fast fire rate. You could feel the impact of its recoil even at close ranges.

This excellent close-range weapon will net you a few uncomplicated and free kills if you can control the recoil with a few attachments.

Pros Cons High fire rate Massive recoil – Low damage

Conclusion

You now have it. These are Warzone 2.0’s top assault firearms. You can use these rifles to close- and medium-range laser the opposition.

With these ARs, you can win whether you are fighting someone inside a structure or outside a field.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Goat Simulator 3 Launches Today On PC And Consoles, With A New Trailer