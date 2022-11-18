PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview: How To Watch

(CTN News) – Learn more about what’s coming at the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview

Since its launch in 2015, the PC Gaming Show has announced its second annual showcase, which will reveal a number of exciting announcements. Taking place in the upcoming year and beyond, the 2023 Preview showcases the most anticipated PC games.

“One of the things we love about PC gaming is the frequency with which the next big thing catches players by surprise, such as Star dew Valley, Val, and Among Us,” said Evan Lahti, Global Editor-in-Chief at PC Gamer. “There are more PC games coming than we can keep track of. We aim to provide a digestible overview of the most interesting games being released in 2023.”

In this article, we provide you with all the information you need about the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview, including where to watch it, who will be hosting it, and just a few games you can expect to see.

Watching the PC Gaming Show: A preview of 2023

The new showcase will be broadcast online on Thursday, November 17 at 10 a.m. PT | 1 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. UK time.

The event will be broadcast on Twitch as well as YouTube, so tuning in couldn’t be easier. If you are interested in participating, please visit twitch.tv/pc gamer, youtube.com/pc gamer, or twitch.tv/twitch gaming. A PC gaming platform, Steam, will also be available to watch the show.

You can find more information about the 2023 Preview at www.pcgamingshow.com (opens in new tab) or on the Steam event page (opens in new tab).

The PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview will be hosted by who?

Frankie Ward will host this new showcase. It has been Ward’s pleasure to be a part of the PC Gaming Shows since he joined in 2018. You may recognize her from E4’s recent Games Master reboot or from her participation in sports events such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends.

What games are being shown?

“PC Gamer has promised viewers a cocktail of trailers and footage from some of the most exciting games currently in development around the globe,” and some of the titles have already been teased. They are as follows:

A special interview with the Creative Director of Kerbal Space Program 2, Nate Simpson, is included in this episode.

Developed by League of Geeks, the team behind Armello and Solium Infernum, a brand new game is set to be released in the near future

Doubts cast shadows

Western Front, The Great War

As selected by PC Gamer, here are the Top 5 Most-Wanted Games of 2023

