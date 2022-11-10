Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Everything We Know So Far

(CTN NEWS) – In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Basim is much younger than in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will take us back in time. As far as gameplay goes, that’s what all of the best Assassin’s Creed games do.

In contrast to games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey that moved into the more action-RPG territory, Assassin’s Creed Mirage returns us to the stealth-action roots of the series.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a love letter to Altair and Ezio’s adventures.

There will be a smaller and denser open world, focusing on stealth, parkour, and assassinations, and it will fill in some key parts of the Assassin’s Creed storyline.

If you prefer something larger, Assassin’s Creed Red and Assassin’s Creed Hexi have already been announced as the upcoming “flagship” installments.

Let’s dive into Assassin’s Creed Mirage and everything we know about it so far – from the Baghdad setting to the new (and returning) characters you can expect to see.

What is Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft is bringing the series back to its stealth-action, narrative-driven roots, which defined Altair’s and Ezio’s earliest adventures.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes place in Baghdad and shows Basim’s evolution a few decades before his appearance in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Platforms and Release Window

According to Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will release in 2023, but the publisher has yet to confirm an exact date.

Platforms confirmed for Assassin’s Creed Mirage include PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will also be released on PC through Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store, according to Ubisoft.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Editions

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available in three editions at launch.

In addition to the Standard Edition, the Deluxe Edition, which includes DLC inspired by Prince of Persia, will be $60/€60; and the limited Collector’s Case, which includes a 32cm Basim figurine, map of Baghdad, exclusive steel book, and more, will cost $150/€150.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-orders now will unlock an exclusive ’40 Thieves’ side quest.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Trailer

Enjoy the first look at younger Basim, Baghdad’s stunning setting, and the refined focus on stealth, parkour, and assassination in the Assassin’s Creed Mirage trailer above.

Mirage’s CGI trailer doesn’t feature any gameplay, but it gives us a good idea of what to expect. Many mechanics were lost as the series transitioned into an RPG that Assassin’s Creed and Assassin’s Creed 2 fans will recognize.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Setting

The 9th Century Baghdad setting in Assassin’s Creed Mirage begins in 861 (the Golden Age), a few decades before the events of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

As the center of the world during this time, Baghdad was an important place for knowledge, art, innovation, science, commerce, and power, according to artistic director Jean-Luc Sala.

Due to its destruction five centuries later, Ubisoft recreated Baghdad as accurately as possible based on historical documentation and other ancient cities (such as Samarrah).

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Size

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will have a much smaller world than Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins. In Baghdad, there are four distinct districts, including the industrial Karhk area and the lush gardens of the Round City.

With the artistic director Jean-Luc Sala stating that “inhabitants react to your every move,” Ubisoft has promised Baghdad to be a bustling and dense city.

Additionally, you’ll be able to visit The Alamut outside the city, which is home to the assassins who laid the foundation for Assassin’s Creed.

While the Alamut has appeared in the wider lore before, this is the first time it has appeared in Assassin’s Creed.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Gameplay

The Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay will return the series to its roots – social stealth, fast parkour, and agile assassinations.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage features elements of each Assassin’s Creed game, according to Ubisoft Bordeaux.

Players can experience a modern take on gameplay and iconic features from the early games while returning to the series’ roots.

The narrower focus, particularly compared to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, is complemented by a narrative-driven progression system and a smaller map.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Stealth

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Ubisoft says it focuses more on stealth than in previous games, structured around the loop of identifying, hunting, and eliminating a target.

With the release of the new detection systems, Ubisoft has made the city (and its rooftops) more stealth-friendly by structuring the design (and adding new tools) to aid in combat and escape, including detection mines that release smoke clouds when triggered, as well as blowdarts.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Parkour

As in the first two games in the series, parkour plays a huge role in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

As you traverse the densely-layered city of Baghdad, you’ll mostly be traversing up buildings and across rooftops, and Ubisoft promises it will feel better than ever.

Artistic director Jean-Luc Sala said, “We sped up the parkour so that players feel agile and empowered.” Ubisoft Bordeaux is also bringing back many of the “beloved animations and iconic moves” from past games, like the corner swing, and introducing new parkour moves to help Basim clear big obstacles.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Assassinations

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, assassinating targets will take center stage. Ubisoft describes the main assassination events in the ‘Black Box missions’.

The targets will be located within Baghdad’s districts, and you’ll be able to follow their path by blending in with the crowd or following them from rooftops.

In Mirage, new assassination animations, upgradable Assassins Tools, and traps can be set within the environment.

The new feature will also allow Basim to perform multiple stealths kills simultaneously, similar to the Mark and Execute mechanic introduced in Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Story

As opposed to recent games in the series, the story in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to be linear.

According to narrative director Sarah Beaulieu, the narrative structure of Mirage is much more driven and linear than what players experience in the latest AC games.

Ubisoft Bordeaux wanted Mirage’s story to be “very intense and condensed with a clear beginning and end”.

Beaulieu says. Though we will still be free to explore and experiment, we can choose which order to tackle assassination missions.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Basim

Basim Ibn Ishaq is the main character of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. In contrast to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Mirage follows Basim 20 years earlier, following his journey from street thief to Apprentice to Master Assassin.

According to narrative director Sarah Beaulieu, Mirage follows a young man who transforms into a master assassin with a conflicted destiny.

Furthermore, we’ll learn more about the ancient organization founded by Aya and Bayek in Assassin’s Creed Origins, The Hidden Ones, and how it evolved.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is one of our most anticipated PS5 and Xbox Series X games of 2023. Check out some fantastic games like Assassin’s Creed while you wait for it to release.

