Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Weekly Inflation Rate In Pakistan Decreased By 1.13%

(CTN News) – As measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), the week-end inflation rate for the combined consumption groups decreased by 1.13 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

As per PBS data, the SPI for the inflation week under review in the above-mentioned group was 323.50 points, compared with 327.21 points in the previous week.

A 29.06 percent increase was recorded in the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review compared with the corresponding week last year.

Using the base year 2015–16 as the base year, the weekly SPI covers 17 urban areas and 51 essential items for all categories of expenditure.

A decrease of 1.83 percent is recorded in the SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs. 17,732 last week, which decreased from 320.06 points the previous week to 314.20 points.

The inflation rate ranges from Rs. for consumption groups. 17,732-22,888, Rs. 22,889-29,517, Rs. 29,518-44,175 and above Rs. SPI decreased by 1.64 percent, 1.34 percent, 1.25 percent, and 0.91 percent, respectively, for 44,175.

In the last week, out of 51 items, the inflation prices of nine (17.65%) items increased, 17 (33.33%) items decreased, and 25 (49.02%) items remained the same.

On a week-to-week basis, the following items experienced a decrease in their average price: Tomatoes (36.73%), Onions (19.58%), Potatoes (4.02%), Garlic (2.87%), Pulse Mash (1.25%), Wheat Flour (1.02%), Sugar (0.95%), Pulse Masoor (0.86%) and Diesel (0.60%).

A number of items saw an increase in their prices, including LPG (1.49%), Shirting (0.74%), Beef (0.53%), Inflation Rice Basmati Broken (0.48%), Mutton (0.42%), Mustard Oil (0.40%), Rice Irri 6/9 (0.25%), Powdered Milk (0.14%) and Georgette (0.03%).

Among the commodities that saw decreases on an annual basis were cooking oil 5 liters (21.35%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kilograms (18.48%), vegetable ghee 1 kilogram (18.44%), mustard oil (13.90%), bananas (13.52%), diesel (2.47%) and cigarettes (0.06%).

A number of commodities in inflation experienced an increase in average price on a year-over-year basis, including Gas Charges for Q1 (570.00%), Chilies Powder (86.05%), Gents Sponge Chappal (58.05%), Garlic (57.41%), Onions (54.65%), Gents Sandal (53.37%), Gur (39.86%), Sugar (35.01%), Salt Powder (33.29%), Energy Saver (29.53%) and Pulse Mash (27.31%).

