Near Moscow, Gunmen Open Fire And Throw Bombs At a Concert Hall, Killing Many

(CTN News) – In a Moscow suburb, gunmen opened fire on a rock concert leaving many dead and wounded before a major fire spread throughout the theater. Moscow’s mayor and Russian news agencies reported the incident.

An RIA Novosti reporter who was present at the scene reports that attackers dressed in camouflaged clothing entered the building, opened fire, and threw grenades or incendiary bombs.

A “terrorist attack” was condemned by the Russian foreign ministry following the incident. The fire spread rapidly to the Crocus City Hall, north of the Russian capital, which holds several thousand people and has hosted several concerts by top international artists.

Despite the lack of details regarding casualties, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that there had been fatalities at the concert by the Russian rock band Piknik.

An RIA Novosti journalist reported that automatic weapons were used against the audience.

A journalist reported that people in the hall were led on the ground for 15 or 20 minutes to protect themselves from the shooting.

When the situation became safe, people began crawling out, the journalist reported, adding that security forces were at the scene at the time.

On its Telegram channel, the emergency services ministry reported that approximately 100 people escaped through the basement of the theater while others took refuge on the roof.

Videos of the concert hall filled with flames and black smoke were broadcast on the Telegram news channels Baza and Mash, both closely related to the security forces.

There was at least one person lying on the ground near the entrance of the hall in other images that showed two men walking through the hall. In addition to hiding behind seats, spectators were also seen trying to escape.

According to Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, the attack was a terrorist attack.

“This is an odious Moscow crime that the international community should condemn,” she posted on Telegram.

In a statement, the US presidency said that there was no immediate indication that the attack had anything to do with the Ukraine war.

During a major security operation around the theatre and nearby shopping mall, Moscow’s mayor offered his condolences to the families of the dead. All public events in Moscow for the weekend have been cancelled, Sobyanin said.

The Crocus hall was sealed off by SOBR, special police forces, and the OMON antiriot squad, according to TASS.

In addition, all rock band members were evacuated safely. Vladimir Legoyda, spokesman for Patriarch Kirill, said the Orthodox leader was, “praying for peace for the souls of the deceased.”

