Thai Government to Offer 10.5 Million Lottery Tickets Online

The Government Lottery Office has announced it will increase sales from 9.1 million to 10.1-10.5 Million lottery tickets for the September 1, 2022 draw.

Government Lottery chairman Mr. Lavaron Sangsnit told the Bangkok Post that the number of tickets for the next draw would increase by 1-1.5 million to meet online demand for tickets.

He said the Government Lottery had invited approximately 3,000 lottery vendors to sign contracts to sell some of their quotas online to raise the number to that level.

By using digital tickets, Mr. Lavaron says that inflated ticket prices on the street will be mitigated as all tickets are available at the official 80-baht price.

He said 7.4 million of the 9.1 million lottery tickets were sold within the first day of sale for the Aug 16 draw.

Digital tickets would be available for 7-10 days before being added to the next draw by 1-2 million tickets per draw. Mr. Lavaron said that the Government Lottery Office would gradually increase the number to allow conventional vendors to adjust.

As reported earlier, it was unclear whether the GLO would eventually raise the number of digital tickets to 20 million. There are 100 million tickets issued per draw by the GLO.