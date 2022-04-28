Thailand Pass Registration to Be Canceled on June 1st

Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry states that Thailand Pass registration will be canceled on June 1, and visitors will use their TM6 immigration form to declare vaccines.

As of May 1, the Test and Go program will be repealed, which will lead to a seamless travel experience and encourage more visitors to Thailand, said Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has already agreed to terminate the Thailand Pass program, he said.

In eliminating Thailand Pass, Thai embassies and consulates will have less work since they will no longer be required to approve documents.

This proposal must be approved by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration at its meeting next month for the requirement to be void.

Mr. Phiphat said that tourists may have to complete their vaccination records on TM6 immigration forms upon arrival, with immigration officers screening the documents.

However, the government has not decided to mandate booster doses as the coverage of vaccines varies from country to country.

Thailand strives for endemic status

As the country prepares to declare Covid-19 an endemic condition, all travel restrictions must be lifted. However, the listing of restrictions will only be if the Omicron variant infection rates subside by June 1.

Meanwhile, the plan to implement the 300-baht tourism fee in roughly three months will be presented to the cabinet within the next two weeks.

According to Mr. Phiphat, if health insurance is not required in the future, the tourist tax can provide medical coverage for green-level patients.

The Thailand government has set a target for foreign arrivals of 7-10 million this year, he noted, saying delegates from the ministry and Thailand’s Tourism Authority will visit Saudi Arabia in mid-May to sign an MoU with Saudia, the country’s flag carrier.

Thanks to Thailand’s abundant resources and rainfall, which match this segment’s interests, the Middle East market can help fill the void in the low season, Mr. Phiphat said.

With regard to the “We Travel Together” hotel subsidy scheme, the ministry needs to calculate how much money is left from the fourth phase. A minimum of 1 million room nights could be added between June and September to support the off-peak season.