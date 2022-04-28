Thailand Ends Covid-19 Tests on Arrival Starting May 1st

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has informed airlines worldwide about new arrival rules to be implemented on Sunday, which includes the end of mandatory Covid-19 tests.

From May 1, inbound passengers with full Covid vaccinations will no longer need to undergo a second Covid-19 test. They will, however, be advised to take an antigen test if any suspicious symptoms arise.

In case of insufficient vaccination or unvaccinated individuals, RT-PCR tests can be conducted within 72 hours of travel. In the absence of a prior RT-PCR test result, they must be quarantined for five days and undergo an RT-PCR test on the fourth or fifth day of quarantine.

During their stay in Thailand, all air passengers must have Covid insurance with coverage of at least US$10,000.

In order to travel to Thailand by air, visitors must present a Thailand Pass system with proof of vaccination status or RT-PCR test results as well as their Covid-19 insurance.

Thailand Pass will provide them with a QR code after their documents are verified. Any passenger without a QR code can be denied boarding by airline staff.

Airlines must be responsible for returning passengers to their countries of origin without QR codes, CAAT said.

