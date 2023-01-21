Thai AirAsia Prepares Its Staff For Resumption Of China Travel

(CTN NEWS) – BANGKOK – As the low-cost airline Thai AirAsia prepares to restart operations across China, the airline’s pilots and cabin crew are getting ready for the return of Chinese tourists, who constituted the airline’s largest customer group in the past.

The airline intends to resume service to eight cities in China, including Chongqing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, and Wuhan.

In preparation for this, cabin crew members are now participating in training programs designed to update their skills.

According to a cabin crew member named Sakuna Puangpipat, “there should be at least one cabin crew member who can speak Mandarin on the flight so that we can converse with passengers.”

READ MORE: Direct Flights Between Phuket And China To Launch This Week By 5 Airlines

This week, she and other personnel members received updated training on smoke and fire evacuation procedures, water landing survival drills, and methods for dealing with sick passengers and unexpected situations.

Captain Damrong Phapipatkul, head of flight operations for Thai AirAsia, stated that 43 of the airline’s 53 jets are currently in use, while the remaining ten jets will return to service to accommodate Chinese passengers.

He anticipates that the number of Chinese passengers will return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Police Ordain as Monks to Pray for the Recovery of Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha

King Charles Egg Attack: A Student in York has Pleaded Not Guilty to an Egg-Throwing Charge