Connect with us

News

Police Ordain as Monks to Pray for the Recovery of Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha
Advertisement

News

King Charles Egg Attack: A Student in York has Pleaded Not Guilty to an Egg-Throwing Charge

News

Bangkok's New Train Station Welcomes A New Era Of Travel

News

Peruvian Police Use Tear Gas To Block Protesters

News World News

China And Australia Trade Ministers To Meet Via Video Conference For The 1st Time In 3 Years

News

Taiwan Executive Body 'Su Tseng-chang' Declares Resignation

News Asia News

China's Cyberspace Authorities Standardize Law Enforcement; 420 Apps Blocked In 2022

News Asia Covid-19 News

China Reports Spike In Critical COVID Cases During The Holiday Season

News

76-Year-Old Granny Attacked By Four Pit Bulls

News

2 Iranian-Born Swedes Receive Long-Term Sentences In Russian Spying Case

News Regional News

38 Million Gambling Links Found on Government Computers

News

DR Congo Boat Sinking: 145 People Are Feared Dead

News Asia Covid-19 News

Hong Kong Eliminates Quarantine Order For COVID-19 Patients

News

Heathrow Beefs up Security After Cannabis Arrests Rise in US

News

Thai Cabinet Extends Diesel Excise Relief By 5 Baht For 4 Months

News Asia News

Top UN Women Meet Taliban Over Ban On Female Aid Workers

News

Bank Of Thailand has Warned Consumers and Banks to Stay Vigilant Against Financial Cybercrime

News

Direct Flights Between Phuket And China To Launch This Week By 5 Airlines

News News Asia

Jacinda Ardern, 42 Stepping Down as Zealand's Prime Minister

News Entertainment

'Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival' To Held Opening Ceremony At Paragon Cineplex On Jan 20

News

Police Ordain as Monks to Pray for the Recovery of Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Police Ordain as Monks to Pray for the Recovery of Thailand's Princess Bajrakitiyabha

(CTN News) – The recovery of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati was prayed for and merited yesterday at Bang Phlee Yai Klang Temple in Samut Prakan province in Bangkok by police officials and local folks.

49 police officers and neighborhood guys participated in the ordination ceremony overall.

The group will adhere to Vinaya’s 227 rules for monks for 15 days before leaving the monastic life and returning to their regular lives on February 3.

The monks will donate the virtue they accrue from practicing Buddhism to the princess’s recovery.

Due to a cardiac problem, Princess Bajrakitiyabha has been in the hospital since December 15.

According to reports, Princess Bajrakitiyabha collapsed while training her favorite dog for the Thailand Working Dog Championship held by the Royal Thai Army in the Pak Chong neighborhood of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha is still unconscious, according to the most recent information from the palace, which was released in a statement on January 8.

The princess’s heart, lungs, and kidneys are still supported by medication and technical aids from the doctor.

Nationwide prayer days have been conducted for the princess’s recovery. Religious institutions, commercial businesses, and government agencies have all held rituals to pray for the princess’s well-being.

At a group ordination ceremony held yesterday at the Bang Phlee Yai Klang Temple, police officers—including the deputy commissioner of the Chon Buri Provincial Police, Korrawat Hanpradit, and the superintendent of the Bang Phlee Police Station, Wiroj Tatso—changed their uniforms for saffron robes.

The temple allowed lay Buddhists to the ceremony and ordered them to follow eight Buddhist precepts in addition to the group ordination.

The event is intended to better participants’ hearts and minds while sending blessings and wishes to princess Bajrakitiyabha.

The Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital’s Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building is still open to anyone who wants to pray for the princess and leave memorials.

Related CTN News:

Over 7,800 People Ordained to Pray for the Quick Recovery of Her Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Parties On New Year’s Eve are Allowed in Bangkok, But Masks are Required

Thailand Tourism Celebrated its 10 Million International Visitors
Related Topics:
Continue Reading