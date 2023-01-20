Police Ordain as Monks to Pray for the Recovery of Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha

(CTN News) – The recovery of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati was prayed for and merited yesterday at Bang Phlee Yai Klang Temple in Samut Prakan province in Bangkok by police officials and local folks.

49 police officers and neighborhood guys participated in the ordination ceremony overall.

The group will adhere to Vinaya’s 227 rules for monks for 15 days before leaving the monastic life and returning to their regular lives on February 3.

The monks will donate the virtue they accrue from practicing Buddhism to the princess’s recovery.

Due to a cardiac problem, Princess Bajrakitiyabha has been in the hospital since December 15.

According to reports, Princess Bajrakitiyabha collapsed while training her favorite dog for the Thailand Working Dog Championship held by the Royal Thai Army in the Pak Chong neighborhood of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha is still unconscious, according to the most recent information from the palace, which was released in a statement on January 8.

The princess’s heart, lungs, and kidneys are still supported by medication and technical aids from the doctor.

Nationwide prayer days have been conducted for the princess’s recovery. Religious institutions, commercial businesses, and government agencies have all held rituals to pray for the princess’s well-being.

At a group ordination ceremony held yesterday at the Bang Phlee Yai Klang Temple, police officers—including the deputy commissioner of the Chon Buri Provincial Police, Korrawat Hanpradit, and the superintendent of the Bang Phlee Police Station, Wiroj Tatso—changed their uniforms for saffron robes.

The temple allowed lay Buddhists to the ceremony and ordered them to follow eight Buddhist precepts in addition to the group ordination.

The event is intended to better participants’ hearts and minds while sending blessings and wishes to princess Bajrakitiyabha.

The Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital’s Bhumisiri Mangkhalanusorn Building is still open to anyone who wants to pray for the princess and leave memorials.

