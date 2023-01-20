Connect with us

News

King Charles Egg Attack: A Student in York has Pleaded Not Guilty to an Egg-Throwing Charge
Advertisement

News

Bangkok's New Train Station Welcomes A New Era Of Travel

News

Peruvian Police Use Tear Gas To Block Protesters

News World News

China And Australia Trade Ministers To Meet Via Video Conference For The 1st Time In 3 Years

News

Taiwan Executive Body 'Su Tseng-chang' Declares Resignation

News Asia News

China's Cyberspace Authorities Standardize Law Enforcement; 420 Apps Blocked In 2022

News Asia Covid-19 News

China Reports Spike In Critical COVID Cases During The Holiday Season

News

76-Year-Old Granny Attacked By Four Pit Bulls

News

2 Iranian-Born Swedes Receive Long-Term Sentences In Russian Spying Case

News Regional News

38 Million Gambling Links Found on Government Computers

News

DR Congo Boat Sinking: 145 People Are Feared Dead

News Asia Covid-19 News

Hong Kong Eliminates Quarantine Order For COVID-19 Patients

News

Heathrow Beefs up Security After Cannabis Arrests Rise in US

News

Thai Cabinet Extends Diesel Excise Relief By 5 Baht For 4 Months

News Asia News

Top UN Women Meet Taliban Over Ban On Female Aid Workers

News

Bank Of Thailand has Warned Consumers and Banks to Stay Vigilant Against Financial Cybercrime

News

Direct Flights Between Phuket And China To Launch This Week By 5 Airlines

News News Asia

Jacinda Ardern, 42 Stepping Down as Zealand's Prime Minister

News Entertainment

'Bangkok ASEAN Film Festival' To Held Opening Ceremony At Paragon Cineplex On Jan 20

News Regional News

6 More Bodies Found After Oil Tanker Explosion in Thailand

News

King Charles Egg Attack: A Student in York has Pleaded Not Guilty to an Egg-Throwing Charge

Published

6 seconds ago

on

King Charles Egg Attack: A Student in York has Pleaded Not Guilty to an Egg-Throwing Charge

(CTN News) – Eggs were thrown at King Charles III during a walkabout last year, and a university student was charged with threatening behavior. On Friday, the student entered a not-guilty plea.

A public order offense relating to the November event in York, northern England, was rejected by Patrick Thelwell, 23, at the time.

Paul Goldspring, a senior district judge, freed him on unconditional bail and informed him that he would go on trial on April 14.

Thelwell’s attorney Nicola Hall informed the audience at the hearing that the trial would focus on whether his acts were a “legitimate protest.”

She said it would apply if they “appeared likely to provoke fear of illegal violence.”

Hall informed the court that the defendant “would adopt the perspective that his activities were essential and part of a protest against the system.”

READ: 23-year-old Protester Arrested for Throwing Eggs at King Charles III

When the 74-year-old king and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, visited York, many eggs were thrown at them, although none struck them.

A 21-year-old man admitted throwing an egg at King Charles in Luton, north of London and was fined £100 ($122) last Friday.

A court in London was informed that Harry Spartacus May opposed the visit because he thought it was “bad taste” given how “deprived and destitute” Luton was. (AFP)

Related CTN News:

Bangkok’s New Train Station Welcomes A New Era Of Travel

Peruvian Police Use Tear Gas To Block Protesters

Taiwan Executive Body ‘Su Tseng-chang’ Declares Resignation

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading