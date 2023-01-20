King Charles Egg Attack: A Student in York has Pleaded Not Guilty to an Egg-Throwing Charge

(CTN News) – Eggs were thrown at King Charles III during a walkabout last year, and a university student was charged with threatening behavior. On Friday, the student entered a not-guilty plea.

A public order offense relating to the November event in York, northern England, was rejected by Patrick Thelwell, 23, at the time.

Paul Goldspring, a senior district judge, freed him on unconditional bail and informed him that he would go on trial on April 14.

Thelwell’s attorney Nicola Hall informed the audience at the hearing that the trial would focus on whether his acts were a “legitimate protest.”

She said it would apply if they “appeared likely to provoke fear of illegal violence.”

Hall informed the court that the defendant “would adopt the perspective that his activities were essential and part of a protest against the system.”

When the 74-year-old king and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, visited York, many eggs were thrown at them, although none struck them.

A 21-year-old man admitted throwing an egg at King Charles in Luton, north of London and was fined £100 ($122) last Friday.

A court in London was informed that Harry Spartacus May opposed the visit because he thought it was “bad taste” given how “deprived and destitute” Luton was. (AFP)

