Sara Lee Complained Of a Sinus Infection Days Before She Died
Sara Lee died of what cause?
Sara Lee mother, Terri Lee, posted a somber message on Facebook on Thursday afternoon. We regret to inform you that Sara Weston has passed on to be with Jesus.
Terri’s post stated, “We are all in shock and the arrangements have not been finalized yet. Please allow our family to mourn respectfully.”
As of now, Sara Lee cause of death has not been disclosed to the public. However, she had complained of a sinus infection two days prior to her death.
Sara posted a photo on Instagram celebrating being “healthy enough to go to the gym two days in a row.”.
Following Sara’s death, social media was flooded with condolences from fans and fellow wrestlers alike. Was Sara married? Meet her husband and three children.
Wesley Blake and Sara Lee’s three children survive her.
Sara Blake leaves behind her husband, WWE star Wesley Blake, born Cory James Weston, and their three children – Piper, Brady, and an unnamed one-year-old. Wesley and Sara met at the WWE Performance Center during a training session.
Wesley recalled his first encounter with the ex-NXT wrestler to Wrestle Talk. When Tough Enough came out, I used to go to a friend’s apartment and watch it.
The 11 Tough Enough people announcement will never be forgotten,” he said.
According to the recently widowed father, “When Sarah came across the screen, I said to the guys, ‘I don’t know what it is, but she is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen.'”
They were married in 2017 and this December would have marked their five-year anniversary.
WWE Star Bull James established a GoFundMe page in memory of Sara in order to pay for her funeral and to assist the family during this difficult time.
We extend our condolences to the Weston family at this time.
