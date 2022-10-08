Sara Lee Complained Of a Sinus Infection Days Before She Died

Sara Blake leaves behind her husband, WWE star Wesley Blake, born Cory James Weston, and their three children – Piper, Brady, and an unnamed one-year-old. Wesley and Sara met at the WWE Performance Center during a training session.

Wesley recalled his first encounter with the ex-NXT wrestler to Wrestle Talk. When Tough Enough came out, I used to go to a friend’s apartment and watch it.

The 11 Tough Enough people announcement will never be forgotten,” he said.

According to the recently widowed father, “When Sarah came across the screen, I said to the guys, ‘I don’t know what it is, but she is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen.'”

They were married in 2017 and this December would have marked their five-year anniversary.

WWE Star Bull James established a GoFundMe page in memory of Sara in order to pay for her funeral and to assist the family during this difficult time.

We extend our condolences to the Weston family at this time.

