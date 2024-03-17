Russian Extortionist Extradited Back to Thailand

A Russian suspect wanted in the extortion of 1.8 million baht in cryptocurrencies from a Russian realtor couple on Koh Samui was apprehended in Kazakhstan over two years after going on the run, bringing the total number of foreign suspects seized to six.

Interpol apprehended Danil Ugay in Kazakhstan, and he was flown back to Thailand via Suvarnabhumi airport by Air Astana on Friday evening.

On October 3, 2022, the Koh Samui Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant for the 43-year-old Russian for cooperation in stealing, physical assault without causing bodily or mental harm, and coercion through implied threats.

Pol Lt Gen Suraphong Thanomjit, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 8, has dispatched a police team to return the suspect to Koh Samui, a popular tourist island in Surat Thani province.

The police presented him the arrest warrant, and the suspect confirmed to being the person described in it. Officers then escorted him to the Koh Samui airport. He was then led to the Koh Samui police station.

Evgenii Abdullin, 31, and his wife Ekaterna Abdullin, 31, both Russian nationals, submitted a complaint with Pol Lt Col Udomsak Thappa, the investigation chief at Koh Samui station, on September 15, 2022.

The couple stated that four foreign males arrived in a black vehicle and two other foreign men on a red motorcycle confronted them in a coffee shop on Koh Samui. The group threatened them and demanded 1.8 million baht.

Police launched an investigation, which led to the identification of the suspects – three Kazakhstani nationalities, two German nationals, and one Russian.

Russian Apprehended in Pattaya, Thailand

Andrey Nizhegorodtsev, a 37-year-old Kazakhstani who served as the gang’s head, was caught in Pattaya, Chon Buri, on September 28, 2022. Four others were apprehended on Koh Samui, but the final suspect, Mr Ugay, managed to flee before being apprehended by Interpol.

The suspects in the extortion case ran businesses and traveled between four provinces, Chon Buri, Samut Prakan, Phuket, and Surat Thani, according to police.

In recent years, Thailand has seen an upsurge in criminality involving Russian nationals, notably in major tourist spots such as Phuket. According to reports, more than 180 foreigners, the majority of whom are Russians, have faced criminal charges in Phuket since the beginning of this year. This tendency has generated concerns and sparked debate regarding the effects of these acts on local communities.

Extortion instances involving Russian gangs targeting tourists, as well as tensions originating from the aftermath of the Ukrainian war, have sparked concern in Thailand.

In a recent incident, the murder of 41-year-old Russian national, Mr. Artur Mkhitarian, sent shockwaves through Phuket. The suspect involved in the case fled Thailand, leaving authorities with a challenging investigation to pursue justice in the matter.

Another case involves a 34-year-old Russian fugitive who had been staying in Thailand for over a decade. Wanted in Russia for drug-related offenses, the arrest of this individual highlighted the complex nature of transnational crime networks operating in the region.

With tales of “Russian-only” enterprises provoking resentment and Russian fugitives seeking asylum in Thailand, the dynamics of Russian crime in Thailand are complex and ever-changing.

Phuket a Hotbed of Russian Crime

Phuket has evolved as a hotbed for Russian criminal activities due to a variety of reasons. The island’s booming tourism economy draws a large number of Russian visitors, expatriates, and people seeking asylum. With the influx of Russian immigrants, there has been an upsurge in criminal activity within this demographic.

The attractiveness of Phuket’s nightlife, entertainment venues, and the ease of fitting in with a diverse audience have made it an appealing destination for criminal elements.

Russian criminal syndicates seek opportunities to operate in the region, taking advantage of the hectic atmosphere and obscurity that a major tourist destination offers.

As law enforcement officials try to solve these challenges while maintaining safety and order, recognizing the complexity of Russian crimes in Thailand becomes critical. Stay tuned as we explore deeper into the specifics, ramifications, and potential solutions to this disturbing trend.

The presence of Russian crime gangs in Thailand has caused social difficulties in the local society. While not all Russian enterprises are associated with criminal groups, locals believe that certain Russian-owned establishments in towns such as Pattaya may be involved in illegal activities.

This impression can foster suspicion and hatred, resulting in poor ties between Thai citizens and the Russian expatriate population.

Furthermore, concerns about security and public safety have grown as a result of Russian criminal organizations’ involvement, causing widespread disquiet and dread.