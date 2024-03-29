Connect with us

News

On Just One Count, Sean 'Diddy' Combs Could Face '10 To 15 Years In Prison'
Advertisement

News

What Does The Solar Eclipse Mean For Pregnant Women's Health?

News

King Charles Distributes "Maundy Money" At The Maundy Thursday Service.

News

Thai Parliament Overwhelmingly Approved the Same-Sex Marriage Bill

News

Dollar Tree Raises Prices Again to $7 Amid Store Closures and Losses

News

Former Vice Presidential Nominee Joe Lieberman Passes Away at 82

News Regional News

Police in Thailand Form New 'Special' Monkey Enforcement Unit

News

Measles Outbreaks Surge Across the US: Causes, Risks, and Vaccination Concerns

News

STC And Ericsson Are On Track To Build A More Sustainable Network

News

Avelo Airlines Will Announce Route Announcements At Lakeland Airport

News

Birmingham Southern College Will Close On May 31 Due To Financial Difficulties

News

Steam is Down: Know the Reason Behind the Downtime

News World News

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Wins Temporary Reprieve From US Extradition

News News Asia

Japan Already Preparing for a Second Trump Administration

News

Free Premium On Telegram If You Use This Dangerous Feature

News

Food Inflation Emerges As The Top Election Issue In South Korea

News

AppTech Plans To Raise $2 Million With a $1 Per Share Public Offering

News

DJT Ticker Debut Leads To 50% Jump In Trump Media Stock

News

Japan Approves Plan to Sell Next-Generation Fighter Jets in Break from Pacifist Tradition

News

NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller Killed By Suspect With 21 Prior Arrests: Police

News

On Just One Count, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Could Face ’10 To 15 Years In Prison’

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

21 seconds ago

on

On Just One Count, Sean 'Diddy' Combs Could Face '10 To 15 Years In Prison'

(CTN News) – A legal expert has warned Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs that he cannot offer a plea that will save him from facing sex trafficking charges with a minimum sentence of 10-15 years in prison for one count if convicted.

In an interview with Diddy Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 26, Naema Rehmani, another attorney unaffiliated with the case, said that Combs could be arrested in the coming days after a slew of allegations of sex trafficking have emerged.

A federal law stipulates that a person convicted of even one count of sex trafficking will serve at least 10 years in prison – a minimum prison sentence. The judge can’t go any lower than that for each count depending on the victim’s age,” she explained.

Rahmani expressed her thoughts about the possibility that Combs, born P Diddy in 1955, may be arrested soon and he’s going to have to deal with these charges in the days and weeks to come, in which she implied that Combs may be arrested soon.

According to her, there were no plea Diddy bargains that could possibly get the rapper off with a slap on the wrist or probation. This is if these mere allegations were substantiated.

She dismissed any possibility that he would be spared punishment if these mere allegations were proved.

It is possible that if the prosecutors are successful and able to prove the case to be true, Rahmani could end up dying in prison as a result.”

There is no doubt that these remarks by the legal expert come hot on the heels of the law enforcement raids that were conducted on two of Diddy’s homes by the FBI last Monday, which were a result of the federal investigation into sex trafficking.

SEE ALSO:

What Does The Solar Eclipse Mean For Pregnant Women’s Health?

King Charles Distributes “Maundy Money” At The Maundy Thursday Service.

Birmingham Southern College Will Close On May 31 Due To Financial Difficulties
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies