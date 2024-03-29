On Just One Count, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Could Face ’10 To 15 Years In Prison’

(CTN News) – A legal expert has warned Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs that he cannot offer a plea that will save him from facing sex trafficking charges with a minimum sentence of 10-15 years in prison for one count if convicted.

In an interview with Diddy Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 26, Naema Rehmani, another attorney unaffiliated with the case, said that Combs could be arrested in the coming days after a slew of allegations of sex trafficking have emerged.

A federal law stipulates that a person convicted of even one count of sex trafficking will serve at least 10 years in prison – a minimum prison sentence. The judge can’t go any lower than that for each count depending on the victim’s age,” she explained.

Rahmani expressed her thoughts about the possibility that Combs, born P Diddy in 1955, may be arrested soon and he’s going to have to deal with these charges in the days and weeks to come, in which she implied that Combs may be arrested soon.

According to her, there were no plea Diddy bargains that could possibly get the rapper off with a slap on the wrist or probation. This is if these mere allegations were substantiated.

She dismissed any possibility that he would be spared punishment if these mere allegations were proved.

It is possible that if the prosecutors are successful and able to prove the case to be true, Rahmani could end up dying in prison as a result.”

There is no doubt that these remarks by the legal expert come hot on the heels of the law enforcement raids that were conducted on two of Diddy’s homes by the FBI last Monday, which were a result of the federal investigation into sex trafficking.

