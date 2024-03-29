Connect with us

King Charles Distributes "Maundy Money" At The Maundy Thursday Service.
(CTN News) – While undergoing cancer treatment at home, Queen Camilla served as King Charles’ representative at Britain’s Worcester Cathedral on Maundy Thursday. She delivered a recorded message instead of the traditional Easter address.

In response to reading The First Lesson from the Gospel according to John, King Charles expressed his ‘great sadness’ at not being able to attend the service that held such special significance for him.

Charles praised Saint John’s account of Jesus washing his disciples’ feet. He noted that it served as a model of how we should care for one another and serve one another.

Our country is blessed with a wide variety of services for our welfare. However, we also depend and benefit greatly from those who extend friendship to us, especially in times of need, over and above these organizations and their hard-working employees.

On Maundy Monday, he will distribute bouquets to 150 men and women who exemplify his public-spirited nature. He will go above and beyond the call of duty to serve others in their communities.”

In reflecting on this act of worship in Worcester Cathedral, I am reminded of the pledge I made at the beginning of the Coronation Service. In my pledge,

King Charles stated that he hoped to follow Christ’s example of “not seeking to be served, but to serve.”

“That is what I have always attempted to accomplish and what I will continue to strive for.”

Due to an unspecified (non-prostate) cancer, King Charles will attend Easter church services at Saint George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle as part of a phased return to limited public duties.

The magazine reported Wednesday that an unnamed source confirmed King Charles has been progressing well in his cancer treatment since the palace announced he was ill in February. This is as a result of a benign prostate tumor discovered while he was undergoing treatment at the hospital for an enlarged prostate.

