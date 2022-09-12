Top 3 Hypoallergenic Metals to Use for Your Wedding Band 

Contrary to popular conceptions, men have endless choices when it comes to selecting their wedding band metals. The plethora of choices can make finding the best metal quite a daunting task, especially when you least expect such variety.

To begin with, the most popular metals for your wedding bands are gold, palladium, platinum, titanium, tungsten, and silver. Do remember that each metal has its individual strengths and pitfalls.

You can’t start an article about meteoriterings.co metal options without Gold. The best bands comprise white, rose, and yellow gold. In fact, gold continues to the reigning king in this segment.

You mist gold with other metal alloys for extra strength because pure gold is very unsuitable and soft for regular wear.

You measure gold bands in karats for denoting their purity. For instance, 24 karats mean gold and an 18-karat piece will be 75% gold.

A classic choice is yellow gold. It blends with modern and vintage settings of men’s wedding bands.

Although anybody can wear this band, it mainly stands out on guys with olive or darker skin tones.

White gold has a contemporary and cool look that blends with rosy and fair skin tones. You often consider it as the most timeless gold color.

Tungsten and Platinum

Tungsten bands have soaring popularity with current era grooms because they are very scratch-resistant and less costly than gold. It’s available in a range of colors and have a sleek, modern look. They are also four times as hard as another popular metal, titanium. They are extremely heavy and dense as other metals.

You cannot resize tungsten. So, make sure to get the perfect fit.

Its resilience makes it a great piece for active people. Experts don’t recommend wearing these bands while doing any strenuous work that involves your hands.

A few things that you need to consider is that tungsten is susceptible to cracking if you drop it on a hard surface. It also conducts both electricity and heat.

Another rare metal is platinum. It commands a certain degree of prestige. Being soft, it’s vulnerable to scratching. However, unlike gold, it’s fully hypoallergenic. People with sensitive skin or metal allergies can wear platinum bands from Epic Wedding Bands.

Its density adds a nice weight to the piece. Its grey color is reminiscent of natural silver.

About tungsten carbide for a wedding band

It’s a very popular material in men’s fashion jewelry category for wedding band sets. The material literally competes with metals such as stainless steel, ceramic, titanium, and cobalt. Apart from its anti-scratching properties, its shine and lustrous finish is very compelling.

Another remarkable benefit of tungsten bands is that they are quite cost-effective. They mostly come within $300.

Cobalt has an upsurge of demand in today’s men’s fashion jewelry market. An exquisite ring with top-quality Cobalt is extremely differentiate from the more popular and finer metals like platinum and white gold.

The glossy white finish of cobalt is just dazzling. Additionally, its outer coat doesn’t have rhodium plating, preventing its finish from fading or exhaustion like platinum. It doesn’t have allergic elements.