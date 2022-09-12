Ricky Martin Once Again Accused Again of Sexual Assault

Pop star Ricky Martin is once again being investigated for sexual assault in Puerto Rico after suing his nephew over alleged false allegations and defamation of character.

Police spokesperson told The Associated Press on Saturday that the complaint was filed Friday at a police precinct in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Due to the nature of the complaint, the identity of the complainant as well as details of the allegations are not public.

However, unauthorized sources confirmed that Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin, Martin’s nephew, filed the complaint.

Due to the fact that the alleged incident was not recent, the complaint does not automatically trigger an arrest, and police will investigate and determine whether charges are warranted.

In July, Sanchez sought a restraining order against Ricky Martin, but a judge later acquitted him after Sanchez admitted under oath that he had never been sexually assaulted by him.

According to Martin’s spokeswoman, Flavia Fernández, his legal team is evaluating the situation and has not issued public comments yet.

An attorney for the artist filed a lawsuit on Thursday against his nephew, whom they described as “troubled.” They accused him of extortion, malicious persecution, and abuse of the law.

As a result of Sánchez’s allegations, Ricky Martin lost at least $10 million in contracts and projects, plus another $20 million in reputational damage.

According to the lawsuit, Sánchez sent up to 10 messages per day to Martin, most of them meaningless diatribes without any particular purpose. He is also accused of publishing Martin’s private phone number.

Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that Sánchez falsely claimed he had a romantic relationship with Ricky Martin for seven months, and that Martin would frequently phone Sánchez about the relationship.

According to the lawsuit, “nothing could be further from the truth.”.

Earlier this year, a judge issued Sánchez two restraining orders in an unrelated stalking matter.