Brighton vs Manchester United Live Stream: How To Watch, Time, News, Odds

(CTN News) – Manchester City defeated Sheffield United 3-0 to secure their place in the FA Cup final. The next step will be to determine who will follow them in the final.

Manchester United have been struggling lately and were knocked out of the Europa League by Sevilla on Thursday, while Brighton have been one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League.

In recent years, under Roberto Di Zerbi, the Seagulls have played an attractive style of soccer which has kept them competitive enough to remain outside contenders for the Champions League.

In their match against City, Brighton and United will be considered underdogs.

However, winning a trophy would be a season-defining achievement for Brighton, while it would complete a domestic coup double for United after winning the league cup in the previous season.

Our storylines for the match, how you can watch it, and more are outlined below:

What to watch and what are the odds?

It is scheduled for Sunday, April 23 at 11:30 am.

Location: Wembley Stadium, London, United Kingdom

In terms of odds, Brighton are at +140; Draw are at +240; Manchester United are at +175 (Via Caesars Sportsbook).

The storylines

Brighton: Di Zerbi has been cleared to play, but Evan Ferguson and Joel Veltman will miss the match due to ankle and thigh injuries, respectively.

Despite the fact that both players have become an integral part of Brighton’s lineup, the club still possesses the strength in depth to navigate the game without them, as they do possess the strength in depth to get through the game without them.

After helping his team defeat Chelsea in their last match in the league, Julio Enciso may get another chance to shine as he did last time he played for the team.

Manchester United: With Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, and Bruno Fernandes all back on the team, Erik ten Hag can expect a much better performance than what the team gave against Sevilla, but the defense will still be a concern for the manager.

Despite Raphael Varane being on the mend from his foot injury, he will still not be available for the start of the season, leaving Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof to guard the middle once more.

The Manchester United team will have to avoid making mistakes in the defensive department as they have become accustomed to doing without Lisandro Martinez and Varane, but they will have to avoid beating themselves against an organized Brighton team.

My prediction

Whether United are able to hold on in a back-and-forth match will be determined by Marcus Rashford’s health in a back-and-forth game.

It is likely that Rashford will bag two goals at least 70 minutes into the game, sending United through to the final, but if he is not able to do so, Brighton will emerge victorious at Wembley. In my opinion, Brighton will defeat Manchester United by a score of 2-1

