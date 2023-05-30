Bangkok Taxi Driver Fined and License Suspended for Overcharging Taiwanese Passenger

(CTN News) – The Land Transport Department has fined a Bangkok taxi driver Bt2,000 and suspended his driving license for 90 days after he was found guilty of overcharging a Taiwanese passenger.

Driver’s Confession and Viral TikTok Video Lead to Penalties

The Bangkok taxi driver, identified as Kittipong, was summoned by the department’s transport inspection officials, where he confessed to the offense. The incident occurred when Kittipong picked up the Taiwanese passenger from Impact Arena Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province, with the intended destination being Bangpho MRT Station.

Fare Discrepancy and Viral Video Spark Outrage

Despite the distance being approximately 13 kilometers, the driver refused to use the meter and demanded an exorbitant Bt2,000, far exceeding the standard fare of around Bt160.

The passenger recorded the entire trip, including the conversation with the driver and his improper uniform, and posted it on TikTok. The video quickly went viral, drawing negative comments from netizens criticizing the driver’s actions.

License Suspension and Warning for Future Offenses

As a consequence of the offense, the Land Transport Department imposed a fine of Bt2,000 on the driver and suspended his driving license for 90 days. The department further warned that if Kittipong were to repeat similar offenses in the future, his driving license would be permanently revoked.

Department Encourages Public to Report Taxi Offenses

To combat such incidents, the Land Transport Department urges the public to report any offenses Bangkok taxi drivers commit. Individuals witnessing misconduct are encouraged to file complaints by calling 1584 and providing the necessary details, such as the taxi’s registration plate number.