Thai Medical Professionals Worried about E-Cigarette-Related Lung Diseases

(CTN News) – The medical community in Thailand is expressing growing concerns as pneumonia and bronchitis related to e-cigarette use, particularly those involving cannabis oil, continue to rise. Under-reporting of these cases due to difficulties in diagnosis and a lack of awareness among doctors has become a significant challenge.

Doctors in Thailand have voiced concerns regarding the increasing number of pneumonia and bronchitis cases associated with e-cigarettes. These concerns are especially pronounced among individuals who use cannabis oil. However, the accurate diagnosis and reporting of these cases have been impeded by a lack of awareness among physicians.

The combination of e-cigarettes and cannabis oil has been linked to a higher risk of developing bronchial and lung issues. Although this combination is less prevalent in Thailand than in other countries, the prevalence of associated diseases is expected to rise as its popularity grows.

Assoc. Prof. Sutat Rungruanghiranya, Secretary-General of the Medical Professionals Network for Tobacco Consumption Control, highlighted patients’ difficulties in quitting e-cigarettes.

Some patients smoke multiple tubes daily, making cessation extremely challenging. Treatment duration and intensity vary depending on individual smoking habits.

While there are no definitive statistics on e-cigarette usage in Thailand, heavy users encounter significant obstacles when attempting to quit.

The long-term effects of e-cigarette use remain uncertain, but preliminary data suggest a potential link to lung and bladder cancer in rodents. The impact on human users is expected to become more evident over the next 10 to 20 years.

