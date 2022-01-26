Rise of Contemporary Art In Thailand: What You Need To Know

The world of art, especially contemporary art, is mesmerizing and dreamy to all. Coming to the word “contemporary,” most people interpret it as a modern-day concept. But, the origin of this art can be traced back to the 1960s or the beginning of the 1970s. And it reached its peak growth in the early 2000s.

Now, what exactly falls in the category of contemporary art? This art form includes painting, sculptures, photography, videography, light installations, and even performance. The concept of contemporary art has been growing globally for a long time now. But, Thailand is also shining in the art community in this regard.

Do you want to know more about this emerging art form in Thailand? And are you thinking of blowing your mind with these vibrant visuals? Well, you are in for a treat. Read on to learn more about it.

The Concept Of Contemporary Art In Thailand

The artists of Thailand are creating something revolutionary with the contemporary art concept. Some of them integrate traditional Thai culture into this modern form of art. Hence, creating a buzz in the art world on a global scale.

Moreover, the exquisite art fairs for artists are like the ultimate form of heaven. They bring genuine art lovers and artists together who express their thoughts through their creative work.

If you’re looking for some inspiration as a contemporary artist, here’s something for you. Dive right in to know more about the talented artists from Thailand who contributes to the rise of contemporary art:

Rirkrit Tiravanija:

Rirkrit Tiravanija has brought the world of food and art together. He is a contemporary artist who works in the installation art form. Rirkrit came up with an Art Project called “Free” in New York in 1992.

For this, he converted a vast exhibition place into a lounge area cooked and served Thai curry with rice for free to the audience. The integral part of the art is that the audience learns in-depth about the art and all about the Thai food experience. It is quite an art, isn’t it! The sole purpose behind this concept is that he believes in aligning his artistic perspective with social engagement.

Kamin Lertchaiprasert

Karmin is another inspirational artist from Thailand. His style is all about the convergence of spirituality with art. One of his famous artwork worth mentioning is Sitting(Money), where he dabbles with the elements of the spiritual and material world.

For this art form, Karmin joined together the meditative figures present in the banknotes from the decommissioned Bank of Thailand. This artwork shows the confluence of spiritual wellness with material wealth.

Araya Rasdjarmrearnsook

Araya Rasdjarmrearnsook plays with the elements of life, death, and identity in her art. Aarya cleverly incorporates the traditional differences of Thailand and Germany into her artwork with a pinch of humour. One of her significant works that have gained many art lovers’ attention.

Vasan Sitthiket

Sitthiket, a self-acclaimed anarchist, needs special mention as a contemporary artist from Thailand. He is a known face in numerous art scandals. For instance, in 2000, Vasan’s art exhibition featured Thai military officers in provocative poses.

However, Chulalongkorn University canceled the art show before opening art visitors. Although, Vasan’s scandalous work indeed raises a lot of curiosity amongst the audience.

Kamolpan Chotvichai

Kamolpan is another artist from Thailand whose work is one of a kind. She incorporates the anatta (no-self) teachings of Buddha. In today’s time, everyone is obsessed with clicking selfies, and one of Kamolpan’s works is similar to this but with a twist.

She creates black and white self-portraits and cuts them into slices with a utility knife that correlates to a lack of selflessness. Her work indeed creates waves of curiosity in everyone’s minds.

Contemporary Art Galleries Worth Visiting

Thailand is remarkable in many aspects – the captivating scenic beauty, the delicious cuisine, the colorful Thai culture, the emerging art community, an endless list. If you are an art lover and thinking of taking a trip to this vibrant location, here is a list of galleries worth visiting:

BACC or Bangkok Art & Culture Centre

River City Bangkok

MOCA or Museum Of Contemporary Art

Ratchadamnoen Contemporary Art Center

Ardel Gallery of Modern Art

Learning From Contemporary Art

It is undeniable that going to an art gallery is pleasing to the eyes and soul. But that’s not all. The world of art creates sparks of curiosity. A study shows that engaging with contemporary art gives a learning opportunity for the audience. Artists utilize art to explore and express their beliefs and knowledge while the audience acquires the values ingrained in the art.

Conclusion

The concept of contemporary art is all about symbolism and the expression of one’s thoughts and values. It is a two-way learning experience enriching the lives and minds of both the artist and the audience. It is an enlightening experience indeed that you must indulge in when you’re in Thailand!

