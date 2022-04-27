Off The Beaten Path in Phuket

Beaten Path in Phuket: Phuket is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, and for a good reason. But with that said, it can also get very busy and crowded. This makes the idea of a holiday in Phuket less than appealing for those who like to stay away from typical tourist hotspots.

However, Phuket is a big island, and there is plenty of space even during peak season if you know where to go. Here are five off the beaten path destinations in Phuket to visit on your next trip!

1) Nai Harn Beach

Whether you’re looking for sunbathing or perhaps surfing, look no further than Nai Harn Beach. Nai Harn Beach is one of those places that pops up in guidebooks from time to time, yet remains off most visitors’ radar.

This charming beach is often dotted with surfers who flock to its rolling waves in search of the perfect ride. It is located on a small peninsula, not too far from Phuket Town. This quiet beach offers tourists peace, relaxation, and plenty of opportunities to catch some waves. It’s a tranquil place to spend some time, perhaps surf if you’re so inclined, and enjoy nature without too many distractions.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find any real entertainment or nightlife here when it comes down to it. But if all you want is a beach and some easy relaxation, then Nai Harn Beach is your spot. Shopping options are a bit limited, although there are plenty of food stalls, small restaurants, and cafes nearby. Renting a scooter can be an excellent way to explore the area with complete freedom. Rental companies, such as RawaiScooterRental.com offer efficient scooter rental with affordable daily or long-term rates.

2) Chalong Bay Rum Distillery

This distillery is a world-class rum producer that offers tours, mixing workshops and tastings. For a fun afternoon activity, stop by Chalong Bay Rum Distillery. Daily tours include a first-hand look at how their world-famous rum is made along with a complimentary fresh mojito. You can also learn to mix your own drinks by booking a 2-hour cocktail making workshop or enjoy a tapas lunch – and a cocktail, of course – in the open-air restaurant. The surrounding area also offers attractive accommodation options for anyone wishing to stay away from the crowds, such as the charming and secluded Noku Phuket Resort, opening in May.

3) The Gibbon Rehabilitation Project

If you want to do something meaningful and get a little closer to nature, consider visiting The Gibbon Rehabilitation Project. This project is dedicated to rehabilitating gibbons that have been injured or displaced from their natural habitat in Phuket’s jungles.

Located 25 km from Phuket Old Town and 30 km from Patong, the facility is open for visitors who’d like to spend an hour or two being real-life gibbon research assistants, observing their behavious and studying their habits. It’s a great way to learn about these amazing creatures and to do something good for them simultaneously!

4) Koh Bon Island

For yet another fun day out in nature, consider a trip to Koh Bon Island. This stunning island is located only 15 minutes from Phuket by longtail boat and boasts pristine beaches and an abundance of wildlife. Whether you’re looking for incredible snorkeling spots or want to spend some time relaxing on the beach and soaking up the sun, Koh Bon Island is the perfect destination.

Be sure to pack your snorkeling gear as you’ll definitely want to spend some time exploring the amazing underwater world of this island! And if you’re looking for something a little different from just lying on the beach all day, Koh Bon is also a great spot for hiking, wildlife spotting, and bird watching. All in all, it’s hard to go wrong with Koh Bon Island!

5) Catch Beach Club

Set in a superb beachfront location on beautiful Bang Tao beach, Catch Beach Club features an infinity pool, sunbeds and salas on the sand, a beach bar as well as a restaurant with indoor dining and an outdoor deck.

Sample a menu created by award-winning chefs that includes fresh seafood, grilled meats, plant-based dishes and tapas, or lounge on the beach with a cocktail in hand while a DJ spins the perfect tunes to boost your vibe. There is a fee to use the sunbeds and salas, although no cover charge if you just want to eat and drink at the restaurant.

Catch Beach Club is worth visiting any time, but especially for Sunday brunch, which takes place between 12-3 pm and continues with an all-day pool party featuring live DJs and a saxophonist.

Useful Tips When Visiting Phuket

Pack plenty of sunscreen and sunglasses, as the sun can be particularly strong in Phuket. It’s also a good idea to bring water and snacks, especially if you plan on spending a lot of time outside at some of Phuket’s beaches or outdoor attractions. Be aware of the strong currents in some of Phuket’s oceans and beaches and always swim with a buddy. Negotiate a price before getting in when taking taxis or tuk-tuks. As with any tropical destination, be wary of picking up cuts or insect bites. Always wear shoes when walking through vegetation and use mosquito repellent in the evenings. Phuket is a popular tourist destination, which means it gets crowded at some of the more popular attractions. Plan in advance and arrive early if you want to avoid larger crowds.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for an adventure and want to get off the beaten path, Phuket is definitely worth a visit. With its stunning beaches, lush jungles and fascinating culture, there’s something for everyone in this amazing corner of the world. So what are you waiting for? Book your trip today and explore some of Thailand’s most stunning landscapes.

