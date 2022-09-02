Hair Removal Pricing in Hong Kong

Hair Removal: Through the process of light absorption by melanin (natural pigment), the unique No Pain System (NPS) permanently removes hair by destroying the hair follicle without harming nearby tissues. This method, in conjunction with the built-in cooling system, ensures that the treatment is comfortable, brief, & painless.

Is hair removal for the whole body?

脫毛療程 is for practically all body areas, including the face. The improvements are subtle at first but grow more obvious with repeated treatments. Hair loss and decreased hair regrowth are visible after the first treatment for most patients.

Benefits of laser hair removal:

While it won’t eliminate hair growth, it will slow it down to the point where you won’t need to shave.

Any area of the body can benefit from laser hair removal.

As opposed to waxing, this causes significantly less discomfort.

Drawbacks of laser hair removal:

It will take multiple visits before you see any progress, and each session will be spaced out by at least a month.

Modern tools will be better at differentiating the hair on persons with deeper skin tones, but for the time being, it works best with those with a pale complexion and dark hair.

To get the best results from laser hair removal, you must take the time to find the best beauty salon for you. Accidental skin burns are possible if the expert is poorly trained or lacks confidence in their abilities. Do not be afraid to inquire about their credentials and level of experience. The cost of laser hair removal therapy is high, so it’s important to make sure you’re satisfied with the results.

Can I do permanent hair removal?

It depends on the person. Most people who undergo laser hair removal treatment report never having to worry about hair growth again after finishing their treatment. In some cases, clients will need touch-up treatments more frequently than once every year or two.

Incorrectly called “permanent” hair removal, the proper term is permanent hair reduction.

how much does laser hair removal cost in Hong Kong

It will take multiple sessions before you see any progress, and each session will be spaced out by at least a month. A complete course of treatments for the underarm can cost between $4000 and HKD 6000, whereas the same treatment for the legs might cost between $25,000 – $30,000. A complete course of therapy for the underarm can cost between $4000 & HKD 6000, whereas the same treatment for the legs might cost between $25,000 – $30,000.

Is it painful?

To minimize discomfort, newer laser devices are swift, powerful, & built with patient comfort in mind. Near sensitive spots, most people will feel something. Think of a hairbrush rolling across your skin, or an elastic band snapping.

Numbing creams or moderate medications may be recommended by clinics before some procedures. At Glow, your therapist will use their expertise in conjunction with the latest laser technology, your feedback, and careful observation of the hair follicle & surrounding skin to determine the optimal laser setting for the skin tone.

Can I Benefit From Laser Hair Removal?

Laser hair removal has come a long way over the years, and the best outcomes can be achieved in patients with black hair in the treatment area & lighter skin pigmentation. There is no longer a need for specialized or costly equipment to treat patients with either lighter hair or darker skin.

Two of the most popular types of lasers are diode 808 nm & 810 nm lasers. These lasers, which are widely regarded as the gold standard in laser hair removal, can be safely used on a wide variety of skin and hair colours, including those with tan or darker undertones.

What is the expected number of sessions I need?

Variables such as hair coarseness, skin pigmentation, time intervals between treatments, and individual response all influence how many sessions an individual will need.

Conclusion

We find that most clients have a reduction of 70% or more in hair after 4–5 treatments. It is recommended to arrange the first three sessions at 4 to 5-week intervals, with the ideal time between treatments being four to six weeks. It’s possible that as your therapy progresses, you’ll be able to space out your appointments.